Knee high socks that up your style quotient

Extremely durable

These 2 pairs of cotton knee high socks from the house of Daddy-G helps to keep you feet protected, right from your toe upto your knees – irrespective of whether your wearing it during winters or summers. These socks are extreme durable which is why they are long lasting too. It has a flexible and gentle grip to it, making it both cosy and comfortable to wear. However, it is important to keep in mind that, it shouldn’t be ironed nor should it be twist washed separately, because otherwise they’ll get ruined.

For tall women

The EIO Women’s Cotton Over Knee High Socks are ideal for women who’s height can go upto 5.7 ft at least. It ensures that your feet stay protected and secure right from the toe to your knee. These socks are thick and durable, and they go really well with shorts as well as mini skirts.These socks are extremely stretchy and are made of a combination of cotton as well as spandex which is soft on the skin and leaves it feeling comfortable, even when worn for long hours at a stretch.

Unique colours

The Xs and Os Women’s Knee Length Cotton and Spandex Socks are available in four unique colours. These socks can’t be washed in the machine and require hand wash only. It is of free size, so irrespective of whether you wear S, M or L, you’re good to go! The length of the socks from the top to the heel is around 56 cms. It can be an ideal match for a fun party night or concert. In fact, these socks can be worn in all ocassions – because they’re sure to help you stand out from the crowd!

For teenagers

The Bonjour Women’s Socks is ideal for girls between the ages of 13 to 16 years. It is made of 95% cotton and 5% lycra, making the material both comfortable as well as stretchable. However, it can’t be bleached, so it is necessary to keep this in mind, when sending these socks for a wash. It comes in free size, so irrespective of your preference, it is bound to fit you! These socks look extremely smart, when paired with almost everything, so you needn’t worry about looking fabulous in them!