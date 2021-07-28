Easy to assemble

This kit comprises electronic blocks with which your child can build different robots. This kit does not require any soldering or power, it just needs to be assembled and will work. Your child can use his or her imagination to create so many things, learn how it works and thinks of more such innovations. Your child can use the given guides to create these projects. This is a great kit to give to a child who is starting to show an interest in robotics.

Metal kit

This kit contains more than 35 pieces that can be assembled and created into something amazing. The kit has metal parts, motors, wheels, sensors, gears, nuts & bolts, etc. Very realistic and sturdy structures can be created with this. Your child can create, break it and recreate things as many times as they want. This is a kit that will help him or her to learn so much about basic robotics. This is a very good gift to children who want to work with metals.

Create motorized machines

This kit will help your child create 8 motorized machines with ease. They can follow the guide and create these machines. Your child will learn the basics of robotics through this and can use their understanding to modify the machines. This will help them to improve their understanding, motor skill and imagination. A kit like this will unlock the auto enthusiast in your child and help them discover their true potential.

Unlimited projects

This is a very unique kit where your child can make unlimited projects by using his or her imagination. The kit contains plenty of creatives and other parts which can be assembled and recreated. Your child can use his or her understanding to gauge how something should be placed and how to modify the outcome. This is one of the best kits, where your child can create whatever he or she wants.