Easy handling for sparkling surfaces

This compact kitchen wiper is made of high-quality thermoplastics (TPE) to ensure durability. The blade is 15.7cms in length and suitable for just about any flat surface. The wiper's body and the handle are a one-piece mould to prevent breakage at the neck of the wiper when force is applied. This grey color wiper is easy to use and also ergonomic. Its design and build quality make it easy to handle and a treat to use. Buy it to keep your kitchen platforms and floors puddle-free.

A one swipe solution

This vibrant blue and white kitchen platform and glass wiper sport a rubberized grip for firm handling. When trying it out we found that the wiper's sharp, thin lip, made up of a high-quality rubber is very capable of cleaning a surface with one swipe. The design and lightweight of the wiper make for comfortable handling. The handle sports a provision to hang the wiper to keep it out of your way or save space. Buy it as it is a stress-free and much cheaper option than the traditional kitchen wipes.

For sparkling clean floors

We found the blade of this wiper very capable of pushing water from the surfaces of dining tables and the kitchen platforms we tested it on. The wiper is made of thick plastic with a nicely shaped handle for gripping. Easy and convenient to use, this wiper is suitable for daily use on almost every flat surface to remove water or any spilled liquid while leaving no scratches behind. Weighing just 57g, the wiper won’t cause your wrist any strain, making buying it a perfect fit for extensive cleaning sessions.

Cleaning need not be a chore

This compact kitchen floor and glass wiper sport an ergonomic handle that has a comfortable and firm grip. The rubberized grip with its raised rubber bumps helps you maintain your grip even when the handle is wet while a depression on the wiper's handle for your thumb to rest on, lets you exert just the right amount of pressure for a clean swipe. This small and lightweight wiper is easy to use and maintain and can be used for cleaning windows, countertops, and floors too. Go ahead and buy it with no reservations.