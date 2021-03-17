Kitchen chimneys on a budget

Ariel Chimney

Enhance the aesthetics of your modern kitchen with this contemporary designed kitchen chimney. This BlowHot Ariel Chimney comes with a baffle filter that keeps the smoke out of your kitchen by sending it directly to the outlet. For the proper lighting at your cooktop and pans, this chimney is installed with 2 LED lamps. It has easily controlled all the functions of this kitchen chimney with the help of this push control panel. So your kitchen is cleaned with just a push of your finger and you enjoy cooking. Cooking is already a hard job to do, and if your chimney does noise while soaking the smoke and grease, then it makes it harder. Opt for a less noisy, i.e., Blowhot Chimney, that produces only less than 59 dBA of noise while comforting the cooking.

Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Chimney with advanced heat auto clean technology comes with an oil collector to give a complete hassle-free cleaning for the chimney. The chimney comes fitted with a stainless steel baffle filter, which ensures the durability of life to the filters. The Touch Control panel added to the beauty and elegance of the chimney. Perfectly made this prime HC TC BK 60 electric chimney from Eurodomo is everything you need to modernize your kitchen. The beautiful chimney helps ensure smoke-free cooking. It has a Heat Auto-Clean function with an Oil Collector. This product has 1 year on product, 5 years on motor warranty. And the chimney has a power capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour. The powerful suction capacity allows smoke and dust-free cooking.

Glass Kitchen Chimney

With the charming design of the Whirlpool CG 601 HAC HOOD kitchen chimney grab your ticket to a hassle-free cooking experience. Continuous exposure to smoke and strong aromas affects your health, this chimney is designed to suit your needs. This chimney promises you a power-packed performance always. And it comes with a suction capacity of 1100 cubic meters per hour, which lends you comfort and helps your kitchen stay fresh, as it is less noisy, low on maintenance and energy-efficient. Advanced with Heat Auto Clean Technology that solves the problem of cleaning your chimney with the push of a button. This kitchen appliance also has a LED lamp that provides high efficiency.

Filterless Chimney

Transform the way you cook with Inalsa Zylo 60PBAC chimney in your kitchen. This compact and elegant designed cooker-hood has attractive features and impressive performance. It enables smoke and dust-free cooking as it comes with an airflow capacity of 1200 m^3/hr. With LED light, it gives the perfect amount of light for your cooking and provides ease of operation with push-button control. This chimney adds a modern touch to your kitchen. With no filters, a filterless chimney ensures no cleaning hassles, which makes its consumable and maintenance cost zero. Motor position inside the chimney makes a clear path for smoke and air. Auto clean technology solves the problem of cleaning your chimney with just one touch. And it has a lifetime warranty of 7 years on motor and 2 years on product.