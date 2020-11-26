Kennels for dogs that can handle all weather conditions

Soft microfibers inside

The Dog Wala Foldable Pet Tent can be used both indoors as well as outdoors, and is suitable for all weather conditions. It is made of polyester, that makes it long lasting and the soft foam which is present inside, ensures adequate comfort for your pooch. The material is extremely durable and comes with a base pillow as well as bolsters, which ensure maximum comfort as well as support. Also, it has extremely soft microfibres that gives an added fluff for your furry friends to enjoy in.

For large dogs

The Foodie Puppies Travel Carrier Cage and Kennel House comes in five different colours and provides a large pet crate, making it ideal for medium sized and large dogs. Best part is, it is ideal for air travel, as it meets all requirements specified for airline cargo. It is extremely easy to assemble using metal nuts as well as bolts so as to ensure a quick and sturdy non-hassled set up, getting it ready to go within a jiffy!

Foldable dog cage

The Despacito Metal Foldable Dog Cage comes in the colour black and has a dog feeder bowl which comes along with it. It has a unique two door design giving your dog the comfort of different entry and exit points! It has safety rounded corners which helps to keep you as well as your pooch safe from unforseen injuries. Its easy to clean pan ensures that your kennel remains clean throughout. This kennel can be used both indoors as well as outdoors and ensures comfort for your dog, even when on the go!

Sturdy build

The PetNest Wooden Waterproof Dog House weighs in at 6.5 kgs and is an extremely easy to assemble kennel which is ideal for small as well as medium sized dogs. As it is made of wood, you can be sure that it will stand harsh weathers as well as extreme wear and tear. It comes with in-built vents that are placed right in the front and back to not just provide proper air circulation but also to ensure there is flow of fresh air always. It also has an evaluated base, that keeps water and dirt outside at all times!