Keeping your baby clean and dry made easy

Himalaya Herbals Gentle Baby Wipes

Himalaya Herbals Gentle Baby Wipes are perfect for quick clean-ups when you’re on diaper duty. This pack of 72 sheets is soft and ideal for delicate baby skin. Prevent eruptions and rashes by using gentle soap and water when at home or these wipes from Himalaya Herbals when out and about. The handy pack of baby wipes is easy to carry and reduces the mess that occurs when diapers are to be changed. Besides cleaning the skin, the wipes moisturize the skin and prevent dryness or irritation. Enriched with Indian lotus extracts that condition the skin, this plant extract is recommended by dermatologists as appropriate and gentle for the skin of babies. The hypoallergenic formula makes it easy to use even with the fussiest babies.

Huggies New Dry Diapers

One of the most important things you can buy your baby is a good quality diaper. This pack of Huggies New Dry Diapers can help keep your baby comfortable while playing or during nap time. Suitable for your baby’s skin, these diapers are highly absorbent and help in keeping your baby’s dry and fresh for longer periods of time. Available in different sizes from Small to Large to suit your baby, these compact diapers have an air-fresh material that allows better ventilation, has a blue speed dry layer that absorbs wetness instantly and has a quick lock system that keeps wetness away from your baby’s skin.

FirstVibe New Born Washable Reusable Hosiery Cotton Diapers, 0-6 Months (Multicolour) - Pack of 10

Eco-friendly and healthy for your baby, cloth diapers often get mixed reviews. But if you’re planning on trying this system out either part-time or full time, this FirstVibe New Born Washable Reusable Hosiery Cotton Diapers is a great place to start. Lightweight material with two sets of soft ties on both ends stitched firmly helps make your baby comfortable. Delicate on a baby’s skin, this set of 10 washable diapers are made of fine quality hosiery cotton. Perfect for babies from 0-6 months this high quality and easy to maintain set is also a great idea as a baby shower gift.

Baby Bucket All-in-One Bottom-Bumpers Washable Cloth Diaper (Multi Colours)

For any new-age parent who is environmentally conscious and thinking about cloth diapering, the options are many. The new range of cloth diapering systems leagues ahead of what grandma used. Though we encourage you to start small with this handy set of colorful all-in-ones to figure out if this really matches your lifestyle. This super-absorbent set of washable cloth diapers is affordable and reduces your impact on the planet when washing them in full loads, line drying and reusing them on a second child. Each diaper easily adjusts to fit most babies from 0-24 months. Made of soft polyester material they are waterproof, washable and will last you for years to come.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.