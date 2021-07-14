Smart security for the concerned parent

This fingerprint lock measures 15.1x10.3x3.9cms and is very easy to install. The lock features a sensitive fingerprint pad that responds at one touch. A low battery indicator lets you know when it's time to change the battery and avoid the unnecessary backup option to open the lock. The lock is durable and offers an elegant way to help protect your valuables in a cabinet or drawer. It’s an excellent solution for those looking to keep their cabinets or drawers locked to prevent kids from opening them and accessing medication or sharp tools.

A lock like no other

This fingerprint lock uses 360° recognition technology-a much smarter method of fingerprint scanning to keep your valuables safer. This sensor technology sees past contaminants and imperfections and scans quickly and accurately. It has a fingerprint reading time of 0.3 seconds. It can also store up to 20 different fingerprints, so you can give access to other people in your household. Buy it to basically take advantage of a smart way of making sure that valuables or sensitive documents are kept safe or private for any reason.

A security solution for all

The fingerprint lock is equipped with an artificial intelligence(AI) chip, making it very sensitive and quick to recognize fingerprints. With its self-learning AI chip, fingerprint reading and unlocking get faster every time the lock is accessed. The device is easy to set up and you can store up to 20 different fingerprints. This works well for commercial businesses and offices. You won’t have to share physical keys but just add the fingerprints of those individuals who you want to access the drawers. Buy it so you never have to worry about losing a key ever again.

Reliability in security

This lock also features a fingerprint touchpad and has a false acceptance rate of less than 0.001 percent. Moreover, five incorrect fingerprint tries will automatically sound an alarm, alerting you to any unauthorized access attempts. The device's low consumption power ensures the batteries last for a year, however, a USB charging interface allows you to connect to the power source if the batteries do fail. The fingerprint lock is made of an alloy that feels sturdy and durable. With a simple installation process and quick response times, this lock is easy to recommend.