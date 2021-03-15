Keep your valuables close with these top waist pouches

Money belt with adjustable strap

This waist pouch is made of premium water-resistant polyester with RFID security. Your cards, passports or any other valuables will always stay safe inside it. It comes with four separate zipper pockets of different sizes. You can easily keep a small water bottle in its most gigantic pocket, and other ones can be used to save money, coins, glasses and accessories. The adjustable strap has a strong buckle ranging from 20 to 46 inches and can easily adjust a fluffy or a skinny person. If you are in search of a pouch, which can make a great addition to your outdoor activities, then your search ends here with this durable and robust waist pouch.

Running bag fit for sports, gym, travel

The belt strap of this waist pouch can be easily adjusted according to the size you need. It comes with a convenient earphone hole on the front side that allows you to enjoy music while walking or to call someone without actually taking it out of the pocket. It’s made of a high-density reliable polyester bag with multiple pockets zippered inside it. Strap locks made up of high-quality alloy provide long-term durability. Its surface is streamlined with metal studs to give a better grip on the waist. Get wonderful experience and comfort wearing these unique waist pouches.

Coated interiors keep the items safe and dry

The lightweight yet durable material makes this pouch bag ideal to store car or house keys, cash, glasses, chargers, etc. A 2L black adjustable strap makes it convenient for any person to fit in easily. It comes with multiple long-lasting and premium quality zippers. The largest can even hold all your id cards, money, lip balms, and more. Its coated interiors and water repellent fabric enough to keep your precious possessions dry and safe from any dirt or damage. Order this waist pouch to serve you in multiple ways.

Carry your smartphone, power bank anywhere you go

These sweat and rainproof waist pouches have a strong and elastic waistband, ensuring that the belt stays intact and doesn't bounce. You can easily carry along your mobile phone, power bank, passport or any other essentials. It has one large pocket, which is perfect for carrying even a large smartphone or a water bottle. You get 3M reflective stripes along with an expandable running belt on the front pocket for long outings or even for running marathons. Anyone with a waist size of 29 to 45 inches can easily fit in these waist bags. Get these cool and stylish pouches not just to keep all your essentials close to you but also to protect them from dust and sweat.