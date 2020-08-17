Keep your surroundings clean with the help of these dustbins

Perfect for household purpose

This garbage bin is manufactured from superior quality plastic that makes it strong and sturdy and ensures that it lasts long. Cello Classic Plastic Pedal Dustbin is designed ergonomically to contain all your household waste and has an elegant design crafted on it giving a modern look to it. The dustbin is easy to clean and completely washable. This bin suits best to be placed in your kitchen facilitating quick working with leg pedal. It comes with a 12 liters bucket inside the outer body that reduces the need of garbage bags.

Segregating dry and wet waste made easy

Facing a problem with keeping the waste segregated as dry and wet? Nayasa 2 in 1 Dustbin - Dry Waste and Wet Waste Dustbin is the perfect solution for this problem of yours. It comes with two twin bins one in green for wet waste and other in blue for dry waste in an outer body that has a leg pedal installed for opening the lid. It is made from 100 percent food grade and BPA free material and has a capacity of 19ml.

Mini trash bins

This mini trash bin is an ultra-convenient car accessory that takes minimal amount of space without taking up the whole of your legroom to get rid of all the unwanted garbage. Sunshine Mini Car Trash Bin Can Holder Dustbin Combo Pack of 2 is made from premium quality plastic that provides maximum durability and strength and has a spring auto close lid with push open which can be removed too. It is multifunctional and can be used as an ashtray, cup holder, pen organizer or a coin holder.

Perfect for corporate space

This is a round shaped dustbin with perforated metal hole design that shall bring a modern touch to your office. Parasnath Stainless Steel Perforated Round Dustbin is made of high quality stainless steel that is anti corrosive and highly rust resistant, making it last long. The stainless steel also enables it to be washed easily. The compact and sleek design of the dustbin makes it easy to fit in any corner or under your desk .The bottom of the

dustbin is lined with rubber to ensure it stays firm on the surface. It is ideal for dry waste.