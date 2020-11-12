Keep your sugar in check with these top glucometers

Instant wireless monitoring

Keeping track of your blood glucose levels is easy with this meter that automatically logs your blood glucose results and wirelessly transfers them to your smartphone through a dedicated app. The coloured range indicator allows you to check if your levels are within limits through a quick glance. We were impressed by this product's highly accurate results and that it can help you to keep track of up to 720 blood glucose results in the device's memory. For a premium product that has the right balance of technology and ease of use, this product is our top pick.

Accurate testing at home

The product has two modes depending on if you are checking your levels on an empty stomach or after eating. A feature you're sure to appreciate is that it gives you an early warning if your ketones are rising or are out of balance in your blood. We love the alarm function that allows you to set up to four alarms to remind you to check your blood glucose. You won't have to worry about writing down the readings as the device's memory can store the 1000 most recent results along with dates and times. This product is an ideal multi-functional blood glucose tester for home use.

Ideal for senior citizens

Manufactured with high-quality materials, this product is durable, reliable and is ideal for daily use. The device displays the test results in large, easy to read numbers on the screen and also shows the date and time. Comfortable to use and easy to read even in low light, the results appear in mg/dL. This product is small enough to fit in a handbag or medical pouch while travelling comfortably and is very simple to use. The glucometer device comes with 50 strips, 10 Lancet needles, and a pricker. We highly recommend this product for its ease of use and large display that make it ideal for older people.

Dependable, pocket-friendly

Brought to you by a highly respected brand, this product is a reliable, yet affordable way to keep track of your blood glucose levels, and it helps you to regulate your diet. Thanks to advanced technology and a simple, user-friendly design that is easy to use by people of all ages, this product requires only a small blood sample to give you a highly accurate reading within seconds. When you buy this product, you can use it straight out of the box as it ships along with five lancets, batteries, and 25 free test strips. If you're looking for an excellent glucometer on a budget, this one's for you.