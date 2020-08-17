Keep your skin soft and clean with these body scrubs

Rare essential oil extracted from the Bulgarian Rose

The walnut shell powder present in this body scrub gently exfoliates and removes dead skin cells and impurities that make your skin appear dull and dark. The natural oils infused in it restores the protective moisture balance of your skin keeping it hydrated and soft. The exfoliating particles are of extremely fine size to ensure no harm is done to the skin. If you are looking out for a gentle exfoliating body scrub, StBotanica Bulgarian Rose Otto Glow Body Scrub is the one for you. It does not contain paraben, phthalate, mineral oil or any other toxic ingredient and is suitable for all skin types.

Contains raw coffee with coconut oil

This body scrub has a super effective blend of coffee, coconut oil, shea butter, essential oils and vitamin E that fights the tan on your skin, tones it deep cleans blackheads, in-grown hairs and blemishes. ALPHA CHOICE Body Scrub nourishes you skin back to youthful vibrancy by drenching your skin with moisture and powerful antioxidants that will remove all the traces of dry, dull and uneven skin, replacing it with smooth, glowing radiance. If your skin has tanned a lot try this scrub with raw coffee that doubles the power of this body scrub leaving your body smelling of heavenly coffee. Mix it with rose water if you have dry and in milk for oily skin to get best results.

Enriched with power of activated charcoal and argan oil

The activated charcoal in this body scrub gives it a super awesome purifying power. It has a highly porous surface that quickly traps and binds with the toxins, pollutants, dirt and excess oil present on your skin surface and pores to get rid of them detoxifying and purifying your skin in the process.The Moroccan Argan oil works wonder on your skin by hydrating and nourishing it. The fine walnut shell powder present in this scrub expertly exfoliates the dead cell leaving it smooth, soft and gentle. Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Face and Body Scrub is totally of parabens and mineral oils along with being suitable for all skin types.

Sugar granules for gentle exfoliation

This body scrub contains sugar granules that helps to retain moisture and ensures hydration of your skin. It makes the scrub ideal for delicate and sensitive skin as the granules melts away with water. The organic shea butter in it reduces inflammatory skin diseases and the damage done by free radicals. Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Coconut Lime has almond, avocado and macadamia seed oils which reduce skin tan, dark spots and blemishes moisturizing, regenerating and softening your skin giving it a healthy glow while promoting its elasticity and redefining its texture. It stimulates collagen synthesis and makes stretch marks and cellulite look less obvious.