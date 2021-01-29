Keep your kitchen smoke free with these top chimneys

Hafele Leo Wall Mounted Chimney

This is a filter-free chimney. It adds up to the convenience greatly when it comes to cleaning. Leo chimneys have 96% filtration efficiency. This separates smoke and grease to keep the kitchen clean from unwanted grease and odour. You can select from 3 speeds levels in accordance with the amount of smoke generated, which would help optimize the chimney’s energy consumption. Hafele offers an elegant design that will surely enhance your kitchen décor. This chimney significantly reduces noise levels and lets you enjoy cooking peacefully. It is great for all types of kitchens.

Elica Auto Clean Chimney

This chimney has a suction capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour. This lends you comfort and helps your kitchen stay clea, odour-free and fresh. It is less noisy, low on maintenance and energy efficient. The Heat Auto Clean Technology solves the problem of cleaning your chimney with the push of a button. Heat auto clean technology uses the heating element to get rid of the sticky and oily particles inside the chimney. It collects it in the oil collector placed right below. This chimney is great from young adults and bachelors.

KUTCHINA Intelligent Chimney

This is a 60 cm wall mounted chimney. It can clean itself with its auto clean technology. It is filter-less and a touch interface making it super easy to use. The LED technology saves power so your electricity bill won’t burn your pockets. It has a high-capacity motor giving it a powerful suction of 1400+50 M³/hr representing the maximum air flow capacity. This sturdy chimney is made with alloy and metal ensuring that it lasts long. Kutchina chimney with its sophisticated designs transforms the look and improves aesthetics of your kitchen. It is perfect for kitchens with 2-4 burner stoves.

Faber Angular Kitchen Chimney

Faber chimney comes with a high suction power of 1095 m3/hr, which helps you to cook your food easily and peacefully. It has the 3-layer Baffle Filter which is a patented baffle filter technology designed especially for oily Indian cooking. Faber 3-layer baffle filter allows vapours to chop and change direction suddenly. Hereby, separating grease particles. Made from Stainless steel to last for almost a lifetime. This chimney can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher or by hand. Faber Hoods come with a powerful motor for effectual suction capacity. It also ensures the long durability and less noise.