Keep your kitchen odor free

This is a filter-free chimney. It adds up to the convenience greatly when it comes to cleaning. Leo chimneys have 96% filtration efficiency. This separates smoke and grease to keep the kitchen clean from unwanted grease and odor. You can select from 3 speeds levels in accordance with the amount of smoke generated, which would help optimize the chimney’s energy consumption. Hafele offers an elegant design that will surely enhance your kitchen décor. This chimney significantly reduces noise levels and lets you enjoy cooking peacefully. It is great for all types of kitchens.

Have smoke-free kitchens

This chimney has a suction capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour. This lends you comfort and helps your kitchen stay clean, odor-free, and fresh. It is less noisy, low on maintenance and energy-efficient. The Heat Auto Clean Technology solves the problem of cleaning your chimney with the push of a button. Heat auto clean technology uses the heating element to get rid of the sticky and oily particles inside the chimney. It collects it in the oil collector placed right below. This chimney is great for young adults and bachelors.

Easy to use and filter-free chimney

This is a 60 cm wall-mounted chimney. It can clean itself with its auto-clean technology. It is filter-less and a touch interface making it super easy to use. The LED technology saves power so your electricity bill won’t burn your pockets. It has a high-capacity motor giving it a powerful suction of 1400+50 M³/hr representing the maximum airflow capacity. This sturdy chimney is made with alloy and metal ensuring that it lasts long. This chimney with its sophisticated designs transforms the look and improves the aesthetics of your kitchen. It is perfect for kitchens with 2-4 burner stoves.

Cook your food in peace

This chimney comes with a high suction power of 1095 m3/hr, which helps you to cook your food easily and peacefully. It has the 3-layer Baffle Filter which is a patented baffle filter technology designed especially for oily Indian cooking. Faber 3-layer baffle filter allows vapors to chop and change direction suddenly. Hereby, separating grease particles. Made from Stainless steel to last for almost a lifetime. This chimney can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher or by hand. These chimneys come with a powerful motor for effectual suction capacity. It also ensures long durability and less noise.