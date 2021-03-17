Keep your kitchen appliances dust free with Kitchen cover combos

Decorative Kitchen Cover

Navman Fridge top cover specially designed to keep the fridge top clean and look colourful. Fridge Top Cover to enhance the beauty of your kitchen area with this unique and high-quality Material. It comes in a colourful floral pattern. The colour combination & design of this cover is quite attractive & elegant. It is easy to wash & clean and will protect the surface from everyday scratches, wear & tear and dust. When you spend so much on your refrigerator then do not compromise on protecting it. Product colour is black and the dimension of the product is 39 ×21 inches making it ideal for fridges of normal size.

Decorative Fridge Top Cover

If you are living in city areas dust will be there all over. When you are living in such a kind of area where dust and pollution are high then you require protection. You will use a mask or other materials for protection but what about other home appliances. So here is the ideal solution for you. Aj Creations Decorative Fridge Top Cover believes in making your life colourful and interesting. The product colour is maroon and it is easy to wash, clean and care. It will also protect your appliance from dings, dents or scratches.

Appliance Covers Combo Set

Goel Home Decor Fridge top cover and oven cover specially designed to keep the fridge top and oven top clean and look colourful and stylish. Fridge top cover and oven top cover to enhance the beauty of your cooking space is the perfect way to dust off your cooking skills. It comes in a colourful floral pattern and is easy to wash & clean and will protect the surface from everyday scratches, wear & tear and dust. This is a combo of exclusive decorative Fridge Top Cover, Handle Cover, Fridge Mats and Oven Cover. The colour combination and design of the cover is praiseworthy and looks very attractive and elegant and will enhance the beauty of your kitchen and Goel Home Decor appliance cover set is made of high-quality PVC & knitting material so this is very durable and long-lasting.

Premium Quality Combo Fridge Top Cover

FactCore Premium Quality Kitchen Combo Fridge Top Cover is made of a waterproof material that protects the freezer from dust, water, and sunlight, so the fridge door stays clean all day long. The cover definitely keeps the metal shell of the fridge cool to the touch and these covers are a great way to gain massive brand exposure outdoors. It is also a fact that the cover protects the expensive fridge from dings/dents/scratches. The product comes with 3 pieces of the mat, Fridge Top Cover & 2 Handle Coverall in blue colour with the standard size hence can be used with all major refrigerators.