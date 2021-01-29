Keep your home spotless with these top floor cleaners

Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner

Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner kills all germs such as bacteria, virus, and fungi. It contains sodium hypochlorite as recommended by some leading health organisations. The powerful formula disinfects the floor and makes it free of germs. It is suitable for daily use to help keep your family safe. What’s great about Domex Disinfectant Floor Cleaner is that it can also be used to remove tough stains and give you sparkling clean floors. This is best for you if you want to use a floor cleaner every day.

Presto! Disinfectant Floor Cleaner

This is an all-purpose cleaner which kills 99.99% germs. It cleans tough stains ranging from tea, ketchup, soy sauce, oil etc. It leaves a refreshing fragrance after use. It comes in various types of fragrances such as citrus, pine, lavender etc. This cleaner is very easy to use and keeps your hands safe. It can be used on a wide range of surfaces like ceramic, marble, granite, mosaic etc. Presto Disinfectant Floor Cleaner is great for use on surfaces other than floors – kitchen slabs etc.

Lizol Disinfectant Surface & Floor Cleaner

Lizol Disinfectant Surface and Floor Cleaner is recommended by the Indian Medical Association. It removes all types of stains and germ strains. One could use it directly or diluted in water for daily use. It is suitable for cleaning all kinds of surfaces including ceramic, marble, granite, mosaic, etc. It leaves a pleasant fragrance after use. You could choose from a range of fragrances such as jasmine, floral etc. It can also be used to clean and disinfect bathroom surfaces. This would be the best pick if you want to clean surfaces of different kinds.

Nimyle Herbal Floor Cleaner

Nimyle Herbal Floor Cleaner is a100 percent natural and herbal floor cleaner. One could use directly or diluted in water for daily use. It is safe for cleaning all kinds of surfaces including marble, tile, mosaic etc. It is suitable for bathroom floors also. It leaves behind a fresh and long-lasting fragrance. It is very safe for houses with children due to its natural and herbal ingredients.