For cleaner looking floors

This cleaning brush is ideal for tiled flooring or bathroom walls. The scrubber's surface is coated with aluminium oxide to help remove the most stubborn stains with minimal effort. The scrubber has a unique triangular shape to help you get the best results out of the scrubber. It is common knowledge that corners are inevitably where the most dirt collects. This scrubber with its triangular head ensures you get into these corners to clear away any nasty grime. Buy this scrubber to get rid of unsightly stains and dirt.

Make cleaning less of a chore

This electric brush can clean the dirtiest surfaces with ease. It is designed to work on bathtubs, sinks, sliding-door tracks and more. The cleaning brush is cordless to give you the freedom to clean large areas without being tied to an electrical outlet. It comes with three replaceable scrub brushes designed and shaped to tackle different cleaning jobs. The bush is waterproof to allow you to work in wet conditions safely. The extendable handle helps you get to hard to reach areas for a thorough cleaning. Buy this brush to make cleaning less labour intensive.

For great results

This scrubber has a simple but effective design. The scrubber is equipped with sturdy nylon bristles that are more than capable of doing a fantastic cleaning job. The nylon bristles can get into grout joints and grooves to clean out collected grime. The brush is made from high-grade plastic to ensure its durability and longevity. In addition, the scrubbers handle an ergonomic design to help give you a comfortable grip for extended cleaning sessions. Buy this scrubber to clean out grout from tiled surfaces.

An easier way to clean

This cleaning brush is specially designed to be used to clean your sink. It sports a rubber grip that offers a firm hold to power through tough stains. The brush's nylon bristles are flexible but hard enough to fight against grime and dirt build-up. The handle also sports a hole that can hang the brush for convenient access or save kitchen-counter space. In addition, the cleaning brush features a smaller set of bristles on its head to reach narrow areas and sink edges. Buy this cleaning brush to keep your sink stain-free.