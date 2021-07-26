Comes with arnica for extra goodness

This pack of henna comes in a set of 4, so it’s good to stock up on for the long term. It will last you a couple of uses without having to repurchase. This product has also been enriched with arnica. This is a perennial herb that has been used around the world for its anti-inflammatory qualities. This means it can help soothe irritation and fight dandruff too. Along with that, it helps combat hair fall and nourishes your scalp. If you’re prone to hair fall, this henna powder is the one to go for.

Full of great ingredients for your hair

This henna hair care powder is suitable for all hair types. In addition to the conditioning properties of henna, it contains a number of other Ayurvedic herbs like amla, shikakai, akarkara and majuphal. The combination of all these ingredients makes it an excellent choice for a boost in your overall scalp health. It gives a darker shade of brown than the standard orange that henna is known for. Try this one if you’re looking to switch up your usual natural hair dye job.

Non-toxic way to cover greys

This is a 100% organic product free of any nasty chemicals or artificial colors. This henna powder has also been sifted thrice and has a microfine consistency, which makes it super easy to mix and use. It also contains natural herbs like tulsi and bhringraj, making it a great natural solution to promote the health of your hair. You also get a set of plastic gloves in this pack of 2, so say goodbye to stained or dyed hands! If you’re looking to buy a truly all-natural henna product, your search ends here.

Nourishment for dry hair

This henna pack weighs in at 100 grams, so you get a lesser quantity of powder than some of the others on this list. It is suitable for extremely dry hair and works as a great conditioning mask for your tresses. This product is completely free of ammonia, so all the dye is coming straight from the plant. It also washes off easily so you won’t have to spend too much time scrubbing it off in the shower. If your hair has been damaged by artificial hair dyes and you’re looking for a switch, try this one out.