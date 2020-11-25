Keep your footwear organized in these large shoe racks

All in one solution

The most unique, extravagant and spacious storage solution for you all our precious customers this rack which we present today is made up of full stainless steel and with some plastic fiber joints to ensure you a healthy user experience. This four tiered shoe rack will allow you to easily organize all your footwears according to any theme you wish to. Happer Premium 4-Tiers Shoe Rack is designed in a spacious manner and can be used multiple ways to ease your daily life purpose of collection of footwear / Books / Toys / clothes etc.

Corrosion Resistant

This rack is made up of corrosion resistant metal which also provides waterproof fabric cover with zipper closure for the footwears that you shall store inside to keep them dust free. The shoe rack has 6 layers and can hold 24 pairs of women's shoes (4 pairs/layer) or 18 pairs of men’s shoes (3 pairs/layer) depending on your shoe size thus giving you a large storage capacity. AYSIS Multipurpose Portable Folding Shoes Rack is the best option for a household having a family.

Completely adjustable racks

This non woven plastic fiber shoe rack with steel body and zipper cover that keeps your shoes dustless. It can hold upto 16 to 18 pairs of shoes on an average, along with having very low maintenance, and being easy to install, you can remove shelves to make space for you large sized shoes or high heels to be stored easily. Sasimo 4-Tier 16-Pair Large Shoe Rack is an excellent choice for someone who owns a variety of footwear in different sizes.

Collapsible shoe rack

A shoe rack that is a space optimizer storage, is made from study metal pipes that are corrosion free and high quality plastic. It has the capacity of holding upto 10kgs of load within its four tiered rack that is made of 100gsm non-woven fabric. This shoe rack can be collapsed and kept away when not in use. If you are looking for a small shoe rack that will not take up much space yet be completely functional, Amazon Brand - Solimo Shoe Rack is the one for you.