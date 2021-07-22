To level up your coffee and tea game

The two tumblers in this set are handmade, so you know their quality is top-notch! They can hold up to 135 ml, which makes them perfect for your daily dose of coffee or tea. You can also throw them in the microwave whenever you need to. In addition, the borosilicate glass material is durable and can withstand high temperatures with ease. This makes for a great everyday tumbler for yourself or a super thoughtful gift for the caffeine addict in your life.

Modern and sleek design everyone will love

This tumbler is also made from mouth-blown glass, which just adds to the durability and airy feel. It is super lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around if you’re on the go. And it won’t cramp your hand either! With a capacity of 150 ml, it’s an ideal size for drinking out of on the regular. So if you can’t go a day without your cuppa, this is just the one for you. It is perfect for use at home or the office.

For that premium feel

The build quality gives this set of two tumblers a premium feel in hand. You can tell they are pretty durable and have been made to last. Thanks to the large size that can hold up to 475 ml, these work super well for smoothies, shakes, and juices too. These tumblers are perfect for use on those days where you’ve got a larger volume of a drink you want to keep sipping throughout the day. A must-have for all homes!

Perfect all your coffee drinking needs

The smaller size makes these tumblers quite handy for espressos and other coffee drinks. Weighing in 150 grams only, they are lightweight as well. Another great feature is that they are pretty easy to clean and stored in the freezer. The elegant design makes them perfect to use for serving drinks or desserts on special occasions too. So if you’re on the hunt for a great set of tumblers to use for your morning shot of caffeine, check these out!