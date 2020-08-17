Keep your desk organised with these pen holders

Vibrant milticoloured

Are you more of a tech person and usually don’t have much stationary on your desk? Adorn your desk with this vibrant multicoloured wooden pencil stand. It is made from steam beach wood and is square in shape with a height of 4 inches making it perfect for minimal usage. Hashcart Wooden Pencil Holder for Desk is made from a single piece of wood and has rectangular design carved of it. It is light weighted and can be conveniently placed anywhere.

Inspired by groot

If you love the Guardians of Galaxy movie and groot is your favourite, you will most definitely love this pen stand. It is built from PVC plastic and has a high detailed design of groot’s face converted into a pen stand. Zesta Cute Multi Purpose Pen Stand is perfect for gifting it to a groot fan or buy it for yourself or kids. Use it as a pen stand or as a showpiece, works great in all ways.

Black meshed with 4 compartments

This tray organiser is designed in an European style. It consists of 4 compartments to not only hold your pens but also other stationary items like rulers, scissors, clips, and other small items. Almand New Arrival Multi-Functional Black Mesh Style Metal Pen Holder has a rectangular shape and is made of extremely strong metal making it durable. It's black in colour and minimizes desk space going with every decor.

With a phone holder slit

This pen stand is made of termite resistant wood and is strong and durable. It has been polished with sandpaper to make it have smooth edges ensuring complete safety for you. It comes with an elongated rectangular pen holder, a watch embedded in it and a mobile phone holding slit. The glossy finish enhances its beauty and can be customized with a name engraved on it right below the watch. Shivom Crafts Wooden Pen Holder with Watch,Visiting Card Holder is a perfect gift for anyone.