Keep your clothes crisp with these affordable 1000 watt dry irons

Heavy sole plate removes wrinkles in one go

Looking out for an iron that shall work for your whole family? Philips GC181 Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron has it covered for you. It is equipped with a heavy black soleplate which is long lasting and durable allowing it to press your clothes uniformly. The dry iron is made from shock proof material which keeps the handle cool preventing you from shocks. It has an easy to understand circular temperature control switch to let you set your desired temperature. It also has a 360 degree swivel cord which gives you freedom of movement. So if you are looking for a heavy performance irons just go for this one and you won’t be disappointed.

With a thermal fuse tripper for protection

Why invest extra energy when Usha EI 2802 1000-Watt Ultra Lightweight Dry Iron can get your work done easily? It is ultra light facilitating easy maneuver. Its centrally placed swivel cord allows convenient operation for left as well as right hand. It has a PTFE coated sole plate which removes the toughest of creases giving crisp clothes. The thermostat knob gives you the liberty to choose and adjust the temperature to the degree you desire in accordance with the fabric. The indicator lamp indicates the thermostat function and its thermal fuse tripped over if overheated for protection.

Ironing made easy on tricky areas

This iron is made of non-stick thick sole plate. The double layered sole plate glides smoothly on the fabric. It has an attractive look owing to the aerodynamic design of this Havells Era 1000-Watt Dry Iron which ensures flawless functioning. Its steel cover body makes reaching tricky parts of fabric easy thus reducing the usual worry along with giving the iron strength and longevity. It is perfect for youngsters who love to wear trendy clothes which give a difficult time with ironing them. It has a 360 degree swivel that facilitates easy maneuver as you iron the fabric. The temperature control dial has a fine grip allowing you to control effortlessly. It also comes with a cord winder that protects it from getting entangled, twisted or damaged.

Super balanced with all the features

This iron has a Teflon non-stick coated soleplate which ensures even heating and minimizes sticking to the fabric. It is lightweight thus making your ironing experience fast, easy and simple. Bajaj Majesty DX 11 1000-Watt Dry Iron comes with a light indicator to let you know if the iron is on or off, preventing the chances of accidental burn. Its 360 degree swivel cord provides effortless movement and flexibility along with quick heating due to high power. To ensure safety it comes with a thermal fuse to cut off power supply if overheated. It has a cool touch handle which protects you from shocks and with it’s 1.7m long wire it is very easy to iron without obstructing your movements. It’s easy to use and perfect for folk who need a quick iron before they head out.