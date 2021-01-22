Keep your clothes crisp with these 1000 watt dry irons

Heavy sole plate

Looking out for an iron that shall work for your whole family? Philips HI114 1000-Watt Golden American Heritage Soleplate Dry Iron has it covered for you. It is equipped with a Golden American Heritage soleplate which is a non-stick plate that ensures that your clothes do not stick to the plate even if the temperature is too high. The dry iron is made from shock proof material which keeps the handle cool preventing you from shocks. It has an easy to understand circular temperature control switch to let you set your desired temperature. It also has a 360 degree swivel cord which gives you freedom of movement. So if you are looking for a heavy performance irons just go for this one and you won’t be disappointed.

Thermal fuse tripper

Why invest extra energy when Usha EI 1602 1000-Watt Lightweight Dry Iron can get your work done easily? It is ultra light facilitating easy maneuver. Its centrally placed swivel cord allows convenient operation for left as well as right hand. It has a PTFE coated sole plate which removes the toughest of creases giving crisp clothes. The thermostat knob gives you the liberty to choose and adjust the temperature to the degree you desire in accordance with the fabric. The indicator lamp indicates the thermostat function and its thermal fuse tripped over if overheated for protection.

Easy on tricky areas

This iron is made of non-stick thick sole plate that glides smoothly on the fabric and distributes heat evenly and prevents your garment from sticking to the plate while ironing. It has an attractive look owing to the aerodynamic design of this Amazon Brand - Solimo 1000-Watt Dry Iron which ensures flawless functioning ensures reaching tricky parts of fabric easily thus reducing the usual worry along with giving the iron strength and longevity. It is perfect for youngsters who love to wear trendy clothes which give a difficult time with ironing them. It has a 360 degree swivel that facilitates easy maneuver as you iron the fabric. The temperature control dial has a fine grip allowing you to control effortlessly.

Super balanced

This iron has a non-stick coated soleplate which ensures even heating and minimizes sticking to the fabric. It is lightweight thus making your ironing experience fast, easy and simple. Bajaj DX 7 1000-Watt Dry Iron comes with a two way LED light indicator to let you know if the iron is on or off, preventing the chances of accidental burn. Its 360 degree swivel cord provides effortless movement and flexibility along with quick heating due to high power. To ensure safety it comes with a thermal fuse to cut off power supply if overheated. It has a cool touch handle which protects you from shocks and with it’s long wire it is very easy to iron without obstructing your movements. It’s easy to use and perfect for folk who need a quick iron before they head out.