After testing several brands of BP machines, we’ve come up with a list of the top four that leave the competition far behind.

Best feature-packed BP monitor

Loaded with intelligent technology, this device has inbuilt sensors that alert you if it detects body movement that could affect your readings, an irregular heartbeat, or if your blood pressure is above the normal range. The advanced technology used in this monitor guides you and checks if the cuff is properly applied so you’ll always get accurate readings. With just one button, you’ll find using this monitor effortless. Designed to do more than just check blood pressure, it’s easy to see why most doctors and households favor this monitor. For a capable and automatic BP monitor, this one has our stamp of approval.

Ideal travel companion

This monitor uses the clinically-tested oscillometric method of recording blood pressure, so you’ll get precise results every time. You can use this device to track blood pressure in the range of 40mmHg - 200mmHg. We find this machine offers excellent value as it is easy to use and also displays your pulse, the date and time. Whether on a business trip or a vacation, you can easily carry this battery-operated machine with you, thanks to its lightweight and compact design. It also features a 120-result memory that you can customize for up to two users. If you’re looking for a simple travel-friendly BP monitor, pick this one.

Ideal for senior citizens

Suitable for all-sized arms, this model features an extra-wide cuff that extends up to 42cm. The advanced technology used in the device ensures optimal inflation and accurate results. You won’t have to worry about searching for fresh batteries as you can even power this device through a power bank or mobile charger via the inbuilt USB socket. Perfect as a gift for your elderly parents or loved ones, we highly recommend buying this one.

Convenient and reliable

Manufactured by an internationally respected brand, you won’t have to doubt this blood pressure’s quality. It features an easy-to-use interface with a single-touch operation and displays results clearly on the screen. Allowing you to make the most of your battery life, this monitor automatically shuts down if not used for a while. This model comes with several indicators such as an arrhythmia and error detector, low battery warning and a risk detector. It automatically stores the last 120 results using an average of 7 days' readings. For comfortable and effortless blood pressure monitoring, make this monitor your choice.