Keep your baby feeling fresh with these top baby powders

Gentle nourishment to the baby's skin

This baby powder is enriched with organic ayurvedic herbs, prepared for gentle and sensitive baby’s skin. Amba Haldi acts as an anti-irritant that shields the baby’s skin from infections and rashes. Almond oil will provide gentle nourishment and keep the baby's skin moisturized and soft. Oats starch is known to treat the baby’s dry skin while absorbing excess oil production. It’s dermatologically tested and free from phthalates and paraben. If you want your baby’s skin to be soft and supple, then this is the perfect product for you.

Soothing effect on baby skin

This powder has a mild and relaxing effect on the skin and leaves your little one feeling soft and loved. It is talc-free and naturally absorbs moisture on the baby's skin. Its anti-microbial and hypoallergenic nature makes it safe to use. Lavender essential oil gives this powder a pleasant fragrance. Arrowroot powder helps the baby to stay dry while softening and soothing the gentle skin. Corn starch helps to soothe the skin and prevents it from rashes, irritation and skin allergies. If you are looking for gentle and effective baby powder for your baby’s soft and delicate skin, this is the product made for you.

Natural formula for absorbing moisture

The clinically tested baby powder has a 100% natural formula to keep your baby’s chubby folds dry without the use of any harmful talc. Natural corn starch is used for its preparation that soothes mild irritations and moisturizes the skin. This baby powder is enriched with organic chamomile oil, known for its healing and calming properties and inflammation reduction. To protect your baby’s skin from rashes and infections, use this baby powder liberally and as often as you need it.

Keep your baby dry and fresh

This baby powder is prepared using old-age traditional ayurvedic ingredients and handcrafted formulations to give a pure and natural feel to the baby. The organic cold-pressed oils used are of supreme quality and help the baby stay dry and cheerful all through the day. It’s specially made to protect the soft and delicate baby’s skin against infections and skin allergies. Grab this baby powder if you want to experience something unique and natural for your baby’s skin.