Snuggle up in this blanket

Its versatility and reasonable pricing make this soft blanket a good choice for taking on vacation or gifting to a new mom. The material used is flannel, a medium weight cotton fabric making it great to keep the baby cosy. You can even dry and wrap the baby in this blanket after a bath. If the baby does not like being swaddled yet needs to feel secure, using it as a sleeping bag is another excellent option. Buy this if you're looking for a great gifting option.

https://www.amazon.in/My-NewBorn-Baby-Blanket-Pink/dp/B08KYB4HYL//

Effortless comfort and style

The best feature about this hooded blanket is not just that it's comfortable and soft to use, but it's cute to look at too. The unisex colour and design make this an easy choice to pick up as a baby shower gift. This pack has two pieces that include a blanket wrapper/towel and a sleeping bag. It is a cosy choice and made from flannel. It can be used from zero to six months, making it a good investment. So, this blanket could be your answer.

https://www.amazon.in/First-Kick-Blankets-Wrapper-Sleeping/dp/B099PX5W8S

Help baby sleep soundly.

Starry nights are comfortable sleeping in this soft baby sleeping bag. Made of flannel, it is delicate on the skin. Depending on the baby's preference, use it as a swaddle or a sleeping bag. We liked the mild star print that makes it suitable for both sexes. This piece is grey, but there are other colours that you could choose from as well. The baby could use this blanket indoors or outdoors, depending on the temperature. Choose this if you have a fussy baby who wants a swaddle at one time and a sleeping bag at another.

https://www.amazon.in/BRANDONN-Supersoft-Wearable-Swaddle-Wrapper/dp/B07CKMVTH5

Premium swaddle blanket

Pure white makes babies look angelic, and this blanket is the perfect representation. It comes in a large size to either wrap the baby or use as a cover. It has an upscale feel and is soft and safe for babies to use until your little one is a year old. Maintaining its shape and form is easy as the blanket is machine washable. This feature makes it convenient for busy parents and in case of spit-ups. Add this to your cart if you want an attractive premium blanket option.

https://www.amazon.in/CRAFTLINENTM-Premium-Flannel-Receiving-offwhite/dp/B09C11FP8T