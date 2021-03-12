Keep track of your weight with these top scales

A stylish scale with LCD for easy reading

This digital bathroom scale can help you track your weight with high accuracy. Its step-on and auto-on/off technology make it easy to use while its LCD and a large display of numbers make it easy to read. For durability - the scale comes with tempered glass and anti-skid padding. The four anti-skid paddings assist in stabilizing the weighing platform for accurate measurements. Easy to read and use, the scale automatically lights up with each measurement. Pick this one for its accurate measurements and a variety of features.

A smart scale for large families

This smart weighing scale uses BIA (bioelectric impedance analysis) and sense-on technology for determining body fat which is clinically validated. The scale measures parameters that include BMI, visceral fat, body fat %, metabolic age, BMR, water %, muscle mass and bone mass, along with bodyweight. The sturdiness and technology of this scale allow the creation of 24 different users. Built with 4 precision sensors and 4 high sensitive electrodes for accuracy, this one comes with 1 year of warranty for manufacturing defects if any. Add to cart for its seamless technology that makes it easy to track your family's health.

Sleek design with easy to read LCD

The ultra-chic tempered glass weighing scale uses four high-precision sensors to instantly deliver trustworthy results within seconds. Thanks to the sizable, sharp LCD and seamless unit conversion, this super lightweight, user-friendly weighing scale features simple technology to give you quick, easy-to-understand results. It comes with auto on/off features for superior convenience to maximize battery life. Its sleek design comes with 180kg of capacity, low battery indicator, overload indicator, blue blacklight, unit conversion and temperature display. Pick this one for its simple and easy-to-read data.

Track the tiniest changes in your body

This digital weighing scale can withstand a maximum weight of up to 180 kilograms. It is powered by a lithium battery that will last you an entire year. Its ultra-slim design makes it ideal to store it anywhere, under a sofa or on a shelf. The weight is displayed on a large LCD screen at the top centre of the scale. This weighing scale has a non-slip surface for safe use. It comes with an instruction manual and a trial battery. Pick this up to keep a track of even the tiny changes in your body weight with its effective and intelligent four-sensor technology and digital measurement.