Enjoy long-lasting cooling

This powder provides instant and long-lasting relief from itching. The unique bacteriostatic formula gives instant cooling from itching or burning sensations and prickly heat. It has a pleasant menthol fragrance to keep you smelling fresh even for the busiest of days. Get the goodness of nature as it contains ayurvedic medicine like jasat bhasma, tankan amla and vetasa. Get this dusting powder to not only enjoy a good fragrance and keep you fresh and cool all day long but also enjoy the goodness of ayurveda.

Triple skin benefits

This dusting powder has anti-fungal properties. It provides relief from fungal infections that are caused due to excess sweat and moisture accumulation in damp and sweaty areas of the body. Thanks to its triple skin benefits, it helps control itching, fights skin infections as well as prickly heat. It is used to fight skin infections like athlete's foot, jock itch, ringworm and other fungal infections. A good buy that has triple skin benefits to keep you away from any fungal infections and control itching.

Value for money

This dusting powder is clinically proven to help fight fungal infections and give a cooling effect. It is an expert solution for various skin infections like athlete's foot, sweat rashes and itchy skin. Safe to use on your baby's skin as it treats nappy rashes. It helps to cool down prickly heat on the back, neck & shoulder. A great buy to add to your beauty routine and an absolute value for money as it comes in a pack of three.

Protects you and your family

Protect yourself and your family from skin problems arising from sweat and germs with this antibacterial dusting powder. This dusting powder gives a quick-dry effect on sweaty and moist body parts by absorbing sweat. A treat for your sense of smell as well, thanks to the pleasant oriental musk fragrance. It contains neem extract, which has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria away. Buy this to enjoy cool and soothing relief from itching and burning, as well as sweat absorption.