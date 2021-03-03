Keep food fresh with these reusable food storage products

Pack lunches easily

Made with high-quality silicone, this set of three bags are convenient to store meat, fruits, vegetables, milk and several other foodstuffs. Easy to use, clean, and store, keep these reusable and non-toxic pouches handy, and you'll be able to keep your food fresh for much longer while saving money and being environmentally conscious. Airtight and leak-proof, these plastic-free pouches are safe for use in your fridge, microwave, and even your dishwasher. Able to stand on their own to dry, these are the right option for anyone looking for a versatile storage option.

Snack storage made easy

Made from PE, these BPA-free are non-toxic, durable, and reusable. Save money and preserve food for much longer thanks to its zippered, airtight design, these make convenient travel companions for all your snacks, fruit and trail mix. The stylish mason jar design makes it a great option to gift cookies, candy or herbal teas to friends and family. You can also use the larger sizes to store small portions of leftover pasta, rice and bean in your pantry. If you're looking for multipurpose food storage in various sizes, pick this set.

Keeps food fresher for longer naturally

This set of 3 food wraps is made of Certified Organic cotton fabric printed with herbal dyes. Now stay close to nature as you store and save your food with natural, pure unbleached beeswax, organic cold-pressed coconut oil and natural tree dammar gum. Washable and reusable as many as 100 times, you can wrap cut fruit, cheese, rotis, idli and vadas or cover a bowl. Warmed by the heat from your hands, press the wrap moulds to help them adhere to the surface of foods and protect them from external factors. Besides the antibacterial and antifungal nature of Beeswax and Coconut oil play a key role in keeping your food safe.

Organize your veggies better

Saying goodbye to plastic bags can be challenging. Yet use these top-quality bags to store different items like vegetables and puja flowers, and you'll begin to see how it's possible. Also great for holding travel items, small toys, and office knick-knacks, these versatile bags are lightweight, easy to wash and maintain and made of high-quality mesh that allows easy ventilation. We found the see-through quality particularly useful to get a quick idea of what each bag holds. With plenty of bags in each set to use for various purposes, get this set to go plastic-free quickly!