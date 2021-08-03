For powerful performance and efficiency

Designed to cool fast and keep your food well chilled, this refrigerator uses inverter technology and has a 5-star energy efficiency rating. At 198L, its capacity is ideal for bachelors or couples. If you live in an area with frequent power cuts, you'll appreciate that you can even run this fridge on a home inverter. It comes with an antibacterial gasket, toughened glass shelves and a powerful freezer compartment. To keep your kitchen looking neat, the base stand has an inbuilt drawer for storing things that don't need cooling.

If you're looking for a versatile and efficient refrigerator, pick this one.

Superior cooling that's easy on the wallet

This refrigerator uses a reciprocatory compressor and advanced technology, which gives you optimum cooling and forms ice fast. Designed to operate on voltages between 135V and 290V, you won't need to invest in a voltage stabilizer for this fantastic appliance. Ideal for homes with little ones, it comes fitted with a door lock that adds safety and prevents accidents. You won't find defrosting a chore as, with just a single press of a button, you can defrost this unit quickly and without any hassles.

For a capable refrigerator at a pocket-friendly price, we highly recommend buying this one.

For quality and durability

Backed by decades of experience and from a respected refrigerator brand, this refrigerator is built to last. With the flexibility of removable shelves made from toughened glass, you won't have to stress about cooling large utensils or heavy dishes. A feature you're sure to love is that it comes equipped with a 34L vegetable drawer so you can keep all your vegetables cooled and fresh for longer. What's more, since it uses only 104 units a year, it helps keep your electricity bills low too.

For an excellent refrigerator that's durable and reliable, this one has our vote.

Ideal for small families

This refrigerator comes with a generous 270L capacity which makes it a good appliance for small families. You'll find that its floral design in scarlet effortlessly adds a classy touch of colour to your kitchen. To maximize how you use your space, it comes with robust and adjustable glass shelves, seven door baskets, a 21L vegetable drawer, and an egg tray. You can have peace of mind even during power cuts as this fantastic inverter refrigerator will keep food cool for several hours.

If you're looking for a mid-sized inverter refrigerator, this is the one for you.