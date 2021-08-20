Keep shoes clean and well aired

This shoe organiser comes in a pack of 6. The organiser's unique design is an ideal solution when space is a concern. They can be placed in your shoe closet, or shoe rack neatly lined up, keeping those spaces tidy. The height of the shoe rack is easily adjustable for shoes of a bigger size. Non-slip grips on the shoe organiser help keep your shoes secure and prevent them from sliding off. The organisers are made from high-grade plastic, making them lightweight and easy to clean. Buy this shoe organiser for its space-saving design.

Stackable shoe storage

This shoe organiser is perfect for your more expensive shoes or shoes you use occasionally. The organiser has a clear plastic top to see the shoes they hold, so you do not have to open them to check. They are a great way to save space in narrow closets as they can be stacked to form a neat vertical row. Ventilating holes on the organiser help air your shoes of nasty odours. The organiser is made from non-toxic plastic and is water-resistant. Buy this shoe organiser to store shoes that get scuffed easily or aren't used often enough.

A space-saving solution

This shoe organiser can hold 12 pairs of shoes and is excellent for smaller closets or entryways. Hang it over a door to free up floor space and is designed with 24 mesh fabric pockets that allow your shoes to breathe. The semi-transparent nature of the mesh also helps you quickly find the pair of shoes you are looking for without wasting any time. Hang this organiser by the three metal hooks provided, and you're ready to use it. There's no assembly required. Buy this shoe organiser to save floor space quickly and efficiently.

Easy to assemble sneaker bins.

This shoe organiser comes in a pack of 6 storage bins stacked vertically to save you space. These shoe bins have a transparent front panel and drop-front opening that allows you to remove the pair you need quickly. The elegant design and colour make it easy to stack these bins by your house entrance and ensure you and your guests always have a place to store footwear. We recommend this shoe organiser option for its elegant and functional design.