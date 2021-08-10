Keeping baby’s face soft and hydrated

This cream is formulated for babies' sensitive skin. It soothes and provides relief from excessive dryness. Oat is known to relieve dryness, as it locks moisture in and calms irritated skin. While murmura butter keeps the baby's face soft and moisturised, the shea butter in its formulation helps protect your little one's skin from inflammation. The ingredients used are all-natural and hence will not irritate or damage the skin. What’s more, this baby cream is paraben-free and also free from fragrances. Check this out if you want a cream that’s gentle and soothing on the face.

Moisturising formula for both face and body

Shea butter and aloe vera are the main ingredients in this moisturiser. These are known to be effective for dry skin and provide excellent moisturisation, making babies skin soft. This lotion is organic and can be used on the face and body, which makes it an economical option. It is hypoallergenic, so you won’t have to worry about nasty rashes on your baby’s delicate skin. A feature we appreciate is that it contains no harmful parabens or synthetic fragrances. This lotion is an excellent choice if you would like a single product that cares for your baby's skin.

For pampered and soft skin

This cream works best for chapped cheeks, dry elbows and knees. It contains country mallow that soothes and moisturises the skin. It nourishes and softens skin, while giving it a healthy glow. Using it regularly helps you retain the skin’s natural moisture balance. You can have peace of mind without any side effects as this is a herbal product. Enriched with olive oil, a rich source of vitamin E, this product is effective at making skin supple. We recommend buying this cream if your baby has dry areas that need relief.

Say hello to supple baby cheeks

This face cream uses an European formula and contains an ideal blend of ingredients that are beneficial for skin. Light and easy to apply, this formulation contains vitamin E and panthenol that are both excellent for dealing with dry skin. This cream soothes skin and improves its elasticity and hydration, making it soft and smooth. We noticed visible results on babies' dry skin with just a few applications. To put your mind at ease, it comes in tamper-proof packaging. For an excellent baby face cream, we recommend buying this product.