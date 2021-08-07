Reliable and easy to use option

Brought to you by a respected kitchen appliance brand, this chimney is loaded with features and is a popular choice for many kitchens. It comes equipped with advanced filterless technology, so you'll find keeping it clean effortless. Designed for heavy-duty use, it has a powerful motor that generates 1200m3 of suction per hour. You can select from three suction speeds by simply pressing on the touch control panel on the front of the unit. Additionally, it also includes efficient LED lights that illuminate your workspace while you cook.

For a dependable and hassle-free chimney, pick this one.

For freedom from smoke and grime

Large enough for multiple burner cooktops, this chimney is equipped with an efficient motor and is ideal for large kitchens. This filterless unit effectively traps grease, smoke, heat, odours, and grime that daily cooking produces. You'll find operating this chimney is effortless, and you have two options to control it. While you'll find the touch buttons extremely sensitive, it also has motion sensors so you can control the unit hands-free. Its other features include an auto-cleaning function, a removable collection container for residual oil, and two bright LED lamps.

Buy this chimney to keep your kitchen free from dirty air.

For quality and style

From a brand known for its quality appliances, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this chimney. Its curved glass and black powder-coated exterior effortlessly lend a classy look to your kitchen. While the effective baffle filters are excellent at trapping oil and grime, the automatic heat-based cleaning feature delivers impressive results. At full power, this unit produces only 58dB of noise, so you can enjoy a quieter cooking experience.

If you're looking for a capable chimney with premium looks, your search ends here.

Safe and durable

Made from high-quality materials, you'll find this intelligent kitchen chimney convenient to use and long-lasting. It features a powerful motor. Designed to withstand daily use in humid kitchen environments, its stainless steel exterior is rust-resistant, which makes it easy to clean. Additionally, the copper alloy windings and heat resistant glass make sure it delivers years of service. You can have peace of mind when it comes to safety as this model comes with a plastic sealed motor that helps prevent shocks.

For a kitchen chimney that will last you many years, we highly recommend buying this one.