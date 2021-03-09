Kaftans For the scorching heat at the beaches

Kaftan Sarong Cover Up

This mint blue kaftan beachwear cover up is a head turner from InTrend Forever. The colour of this top is stunning and it is accentuated with a pink neckline and super cute pom pom trim lace at all ends, which gives it a stylish and elegant look. The poly georgette fabric is translucent and light weight. Breezy and comfy is what you will feel while wearing this top. Pair it up with an inner and shorts and you are ready for a beachy look. Also you can pair it up with jeans or leggings for a casual outing.

Chiffon Beachwear Sarong Bikini

Now look chic and stylish with MPITUDE Women's Pom Pom Trim Chiffon Beachwear Sarong Bikini Cover up. It is quick dry, soft and lightweight chiffon fabric for maximum comfort. Pom Pom trim for styling. It has an altar neck and sleeveless, solid color, pulled on closure. Panel design shows off the graceful feminine curves, flattering and comfortable to wear. Great for holiday, beachwear, pool party, lingerie night. This trendy and fashionable beach dress which is also a bodycon beachwear is a perfect dress for a honeymoon, pool party, beaches etc.

Rajoria Instyle Printed Kaftan

Rajoria Instyle womens digital print kaftan can also be used as beachwear and cover up for bikini and other swimwear. The georgette material makes sure that you stay in comfort all day long throughout the wear. Wear as a beach cover up Kaftan/Beach Cover Up/Bikini Coverup/Kaftan Cover Up/Body Cover Up Top. Pair with beach wear flip flops, sunglasses and hat. This kaftan tunic gives you a garment you’ll proudly wear out. Everything from the stitching to the hem lining is beautifully done for a clean look, and the kaftan dresses for women handle well in the wash without losing shape. Its shrink-resistant material and colors that don’t run, these kaftans remain in great condition even after numerous stints in the wash. Upgrade your wardrobe with this kaftan that will still be pulling compliments years down the line.

Top Beachwear Coverup

This Kaftan top will look brilliantly exotic on anyone as it is one size fit all product. Its V neckline adds a delicate feminine vibe along the wide sleeve openings making it very easy to put on or put off. SOURBH Kaftan Top BeachWear Cover Up has a sexy open slit up, translucent design with cute pom pom trim. It is a lightweight faux georgette top which can be paired with a pair of jeans or leggings, easy to pack and light to travel with and great for the beach, pool, lake, cruise, vacation, park, resort or wherever else your heart desires. Pair with beach wear flip flops, goggles and hats.