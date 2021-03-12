Jewellery sets that will make every bride stand out

Add grace and elegance to your traditional look

This set has 1 necklace, 1 pair of earrings and 1 maang tikka. This I Jewels set is crafted in gold plating and has a stunning antique finish. It comes in an excellent corrugated box packaging making it ideal for gifting. It can be cleaned easily with a dry soft cloth. The choker necklace is kundan studded and is secured with a drawstring closure making it convenient to put on and take off. It is perfect for weddings and other such big occasions.

Stand out in the crowd with this beautiful set

This set is made from gold plated material and is available in golden colour. The jewellery set includes a choker necklace, a maang tikka and a pair of beautiful earrings. The set is quite lightweight and hence does not trouble or irritate the person wearing it. It is suitable for any festive occasion when you want to grace the event with some spectacular piece of jewellery. It can also be worn by the bride to compliment her wedding outfit.

Add bling to your festivals with this set

This stylish and elegant jewellery set is a well-crafted design. The use of gold colour adds to its ethnic look and design. It is made of zinc and is plated with 22K yellow gold giving it a royal look. The detailing in the design of this set makes it stand out. Also, the touch of pearls adds to its elegant and graceful look. It is extremely suitable for festive occasions and celebrations and goes well with lehenga cholis, salwar suits, ghagras and sarees.

Catch everyone's attention in this antique finish set

This combo contains 3 sets - 3 necklaces, 3 pairs of earrings and 1 maang tikka. It is a traditional kundan and pearl set. It is gold plated. This jewellery set will complement any Indian outfit. This jewellery set features a unique one of a kind traditional embellish with an antique finish. The earrings are very easy to use and are lightweight. The high-quality materials used to make this set make it skin-friendly. It has been made from toxin-free materials which are anti-allergic and safe for the skin.