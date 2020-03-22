Jackets That Have You Covered, Be It Home Or Office

Qube By Fort Collins Women's Parka Hoodie

When you’re going for that lux, laid-back feel, you can’t go wrong with this Qube By Fort Collins Women's Parka. It basically feels like you're wearing a warm snuggly blanket but, in a work, appropriate way. The high-quality fabric feels comfortable without ever looking dishevelled or dowdy. This jacket easily has the potential of becoming one of your favourites to layer up and wear out to an evening occasion or the movies. For maximum style effect, we suggest pairing it with grey washed denim, faux leather, or a camel coloured dress underneath. Use gently and you’ll be able to enjoy it for years to come. And it will stay your favourite throughout the years too!

Riddle Women's Viscose Front Open Full Sleeve Shrug/Cardigan/Sweater/Jacket

Turn up the style quotient in the office with this beautiful lightweight cardigan from Riddle. What makes this piece so special is the clean and contemporary styling and the finest 100% viscose used in creating this masterpiece. Be comfortable and confident at any time and everywhere as you enjoy this jacket that is warm and cool at the same time. Easy to combine with shirts and t-shirts, tanks and bottoms this super soft and relaxed garment will give you the most presentable style in minutes. Simply throw it over a strappy top or blouse to give yourself the ultimate upgrade. Trust us, you won’t go wrong with this one!

WearIndia Unisex Marshmellow Printed Cotton Hoodies

WearIndia's trefoil hoodie is about as classic as a hoodie gets. It is a little on the heavier side, which makes it perfect for chilly summer nights and or cooler spring days. You can't go wrong with a black-and-white colour combination that easily matches a pair of jeans, capris or even thrown over cut-off shorts. Its comfy regular fit gives the whole sweatshirt a kind of lived-in feel that doesn't require any effort on your part. Great for travel when you need an extra layer or a slumber party where you don't want to sacrifice your style, this monochrome hoodie is a keeper for years to come

ASICS Long Sleeve Hoodie

Whether you're someone who has a ton of hoodies in every colour imaginable or someone who just wants to have a single go-to that's versatile to fit many occasions, this simple ASICS Long Sleeve Hoodie serves every closet well. It's crimson coloured, outdoorsy and supremely comfortable with a hood for protection. It also has those much needed secure front pockets for storage, along with thumbholes for comfort. A DNA back stripe is integrated into the hood for styling while the reflective bars stand out at the front, back and hood for 360° visibility in times of low light. Camping, hiking, cycling or even for a midnight stroll on the beach, this hoodie will be your best bet. So strap it on and prepare to get outdoorsy!

