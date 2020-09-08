It’s time to enhance your gaming experience

Has impressive animation and graphics

If you are looking for a game that takes you on an adventurous ride and has a dash of mystery, then you are in the right place. This game has an interactive design, where you can talk to other players while going out on an amazing journey. It has impressive soundtracks to match the various game environments. Professor Layton and the Unwound Future (Nintendo Wii) consist of puzzles, quests and riddles that are carefully plotted in a fun story line. The artwork and animation of this game will not fail to impress you.

Set in various locations of the world

This video game is for all the Ben 10 fans out there and for those who are head-over-heels to go on an adventurous, fighting evil. Ben 10 Ultimate Alien: Cosmic Destruction has 10 new aliens in his ultimatrix. The game is a race to find missing parts of an artifact throughout some famous locations of the world, while facing villains at every stage. To save Earth, you have to face a mysterious super villain and only you can help Ben. With excellent graphics, this is a perfect gift for gaming lovers.

Enables you to change character style

Here is a perfect game for all the rebels. Set in an open place with no rules, you can leap off buildings, destroy enemies and walk on walls. This game lets you be the hero you have always imagined. You can change your style and game plan whenever you want. It gives you different weapon options that can be upgraded after reaching certain goals. Sunset Overdrive lets you team up with seven friends so you can create havoc in the city. It has amazing features and dynamic updates that will never bore you.

It has over 150 characters

For all the super hero fanatics, here is your chance to help Batman in numerous adventures throughout this game. This power packed video game is set in outer space with over 150 characters that have amazing abilities and super powers. You can unlock different levels and simultaneously unlock new characters of Justice League and big LEGO. The game is full of twists and turns that you will never see coming. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham gives you access to Batman’s training modules on the bat computer while you battle evil, enter detective mazes and race your way to the top. This is a game that no one should be missing out on.