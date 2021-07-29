New gen puzzle

With the recent pandemic as the studies have gone online and as the technology is proceeding ahead, BRILLA Wooden Puzzle has already combined the old school puzzles to Augmented Reality.This Puzzle is suitable for Kids 2 to 6 years of age. Puzzle will Help Your Kids to Learn Months Name And Their Spellings in an Easiest Way. It comes with a Free mobile App which allows a You to scan a Puzzle piece and Learn more about it ,Including Different Modes Like Story Based Animated Explanation Of 12 Months Of The Year In Most Basic Manner. With BRILLA You Have a 24 x 7 Tutor For Your Chlidrens. Kids have to Place the Cut Out Pieces into their Respective Places in the Wooden Puzzle Tray And Finish With a Cute Sun Like Cut out In the Centre. All Pieces Have A Comfortable To Get A Perfect Fit For Pick And Place Game. Made by High quality construction experts with Premium Quality Material, your Precious Little ones can Play Safely with these Wooden Puzzles for years.

Frozen puzzle

Interested in the Disney movie world? Take a look at these power-packed Frank Disney Frozen First Puzzles - A Set of 3 Jigsaw Puzzles with the famous characters of the animated movie Frozen. Suitable for children above 3 years of age.Did you know? "Frozen" is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. This is the reason behind all the young ones getting inspired by this movie. The various shapes and colors of these jigsaw puzzles and the fictional characters in this pack will pique the child's attraction. Get your child this fun-filled and educational activity that will help him/her in mastering the art of patience, ability to solve problems, increase concentration power, logical reasoning, hand-eye coordination, etc.

Alphabet pictures

The Skillofun alphabet picture puzzle is an informative puzzle game that consists of 52 puzzle pieces engraved with alphabets that help your child identify alphabets as your kid tries matching the puzzle. This activity helps in improving your kids alphabet identification skills considerably. The alphabet picture puzzle also aids in enhancing your kid's motor skills by using coordination to arrange the pieces correctly.This alphabet matching puzzle is made from medium density fiberboard that makes it lightweight. Paints used are non toxic, making this puzzle safe for young children.

Mushroom puzzle

MentorKids Puzzle Board is something different than normal puzzles. Thi puzzle includes Multi colour Mushroom Nails which are to be fitted in a board with multiple slots the main role is to exercise the baby's hands-on ability, but also enriches the baby's imagination and can also teach the baby to identify a variety of colors and simple geometric graphics. Guide the children to create more shape If it is less than 3-year-old baby, you can start from a simple, such as the same color to fight numbers, letters, eggs, apples and other baby interested in the beginning, slowly increase the difficulty, you can fight English characters, And so on, very good one easy to accept the early education puzzle toys.