Multiple sets

This Mechanix set will help your child create large buggies. This will help to improve their creativity and motor skills. The kit contains several pieces, nuts, screwdrivers, etc with which 5-6 buggies can be built. Once built it is sure to look very cute and your child will have a great time playing with it. The kits come with a step-by-step guide, which makes them a lot easier to use. This educational toy teaches and builds fine motor skills, logical thinking, cognitive thinking, creativity, dexterity and problem-solving skills in kids. This is a great kit for kids.

Racing car kit

This Lodestone's Mechanical Toys - Little Engineer, Mechanical Kit for Juniors - Formula 1 set will help your child build a nice racing car. The pieces are colourful which will boost your child’s interest. Once built, your child can manually play with it. The kit is very simple and great for first-timers. It enhances logic, observation and reasoning of kids. Also, the quality of the kit is great and your child will surely have fun building it.

Construction set

This KILU ENTERPRISE Techno - Engineering Toy kit - Educational Toy - Building Blocks and Models Construction Set set is a diverse one. Your child can build various construction equipment with this. Once built, your kid has so much to imagine and play with. Since the kit is exhaustive, as a parent, you will have so much to bond over. You and your child can have fun building the equipment. These are colourful and look great once created. Almost twenty different models can be built from this kit.

Great fo bonding

There is so much that your child can gain from the Smartivity Globe TROTTERS Augmented Reality STEM Educational DIY Fun Toy. This is a kit that will help in creating a globe. Not only will the child’s motor skill improve, but also their knowledge and understanding. Since this kit has a lot to do, slight help from an adult is required, which will help have a great quality time together. This is definitely a great game and your child will surely love it.