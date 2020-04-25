Instantly boost your kid’s spirits with these engaging activities

For that reason, we have come up with these activities to engage with your kids and make them learn the basics of intelligence and responsibility, through simple activities that will also act as some great bonding time between the parents and kids.

1. ALPHABET THROUGH PHOTOS

This is an exciting learning activity for kids. Send them off on an adventure activity, and let them learn letters while having fun.

YOU WILL NEED:

• A camera

• Pieces of paper

• A marker

HOW TO:

a) Give your child a camera (a basic model with fewer chances of damage).

b) Ask them to take pictures of objects that range from A to Z.

c) They can collect images of an Ant, Apple, Biscuits, Cat, and so on.

WHAT KIDS LEARN:

This activity will help your kid associate images with objects while practicing on their vocabulary in a fun way.

2. SIGHT WORDS MEMORY GAME

Children love to play guessing games. This is one such activity.

YOU WILL NEED:

• A word list

• A marker

• 80 index cards

HOW TO:

a) You can choose the words based on your child’s age and vocabulary.

b) Ask your child to lay the index cards face-down, in a row, on the table.

c) They will rotate a card, see the word and read it aloud.

d) Then, they flip another card and read that aloud. However, if the two cards are not a match, he/she must keep them back again, face-down.

e) Repeat this until all the cards have been matched.

WHAT KIDS LEARN:

Your kids learn to sight words, build their vocabulary, improve their reading skills.

3. IDEA OF CITIZENSHIP

Kids will think and enact a situation without knowing they are learning about fundamental social values that are indispensable in future.

HOW TO:

a) Start with asking your child his/her concept of a good citizen with an example.

b) Explain to your kid that a good citizen is a person who respects others, is considerate, helpful, well-mannered and does not harm the environment.

c) Divide the children into groups of two to perform a skit.

d) Ask them to think of a situation and how a good and a bad citizen will respond to it.

For example, “You are at the mall, and someone drops their wallet. What would you do?” “You see a very old man struggling to cross the street. What would you do?”; “If you see someone teasing a girl on the street, how would you respond?”

e) Have the groups perform their skits.

f) After all the groups have performed, let them discuss and brainstorm about good and bad citizenship and why we need good citizens badly.

WHAT KIDS LEARN:

Your child will understand what makes a good and responsible citizen, the concept and necessity of rules.

4. HISTORY ACTIVITY

This is a unique and interesting educational game for kids. Through this activity, help your child find a quote that inspires them and create a work of art around it.

YOU WILL NEED:

• Poster board

• Pencil

• Paper

• Coloring pens

• Magazine (optional)

• Glue and scissors

HOW TO:

a) Have your child search on the internet for some famous quotes by well-known historical personalities.

b) Let them write down the quotes. Inquire what they think the quote means and what the speaker was trying to communicate.

c) Have them tell what images come to their mind when they hear the quote.

d) Ask your child to write their favorite quote in the center of the poster board.

e) They can either visually represent the quote by cutting pictures out from a magazine and making a collage or directly drawing whatever they can associate the quote with.

WHAT KIDS LEARN:

Kids will learn about society, status quo, influential people and their sayings. They will have good knowledge of basic history.

Things You will need

1. PRAGATI SYSTEMS® GENIUS REGULAR STEEL

This is the perfect solution for people that are looking for an economical, long-lasting and maintenance-friendly dry-erase magnet-friendly marker board for use at home, home office or tuition. The 'Genius' series boards consist of lighter corners and thinner frame sections, thus making the boards economical and worthy for a moderate application.

2. FABER-CASTELL CONNECTOR PEN SET

Simply draw and colour or clip these pens together to construct interesting models. Contains 40% more ink and lasts longer. Child safe-food-grade ink. Ventilated caps that are child safe. Colours are washable from most surfaces. Easy to store and hard to misplace. Keeps sketch pens from rolling off the desk. Special skin and grey colours. Contains free super connectors which helps in giving angles to the models. Medium point tip for good ink-flow. Click seal cap prevents drying. Broad barrel-big and easy to hold.

3. ARTSKILLS POSTER BOARD

ART SKILLS-Poster Board. Use this board as the base for a beautiful and colorful sign or other project requiring a poster! Great to use for a school project. This package contains five 11x14 inch poster boards. Design: White. Imported.

4. FABER-CASTELL WHITE GLUE



For use in art and craft, schools, offices, homes, etc. Multiple surface usage-paper, cardboard, photos, etc. Smooth flow for ease of use. Squeezy bottle with nozzle for application, even for think line usage. Safe-non toxic. Available in 3 sizes: 40 ml, 100ml, 250ml.

5. NEIL GAIMAN & CHRIS RIDDELL BOX SET

The editions of Neil Gaiman's The Graveyard Book, Coraline and Fortunately, the Milk in this collector's edition box set are illustrated in trademark inspired, hilarious and moving style by acclaimed artist Chris Riddell, Children's Laureate and two-time winner of the Kate Greenaway Medal, among other awards and honours.

The perfect stories to teach kids ideas of belongingness and act them out.

