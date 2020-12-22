Instant 3 Ltr water heaters for compact bathrooms

Anti-siphon protection

An aesthetically designed instant water heater that shall add elegance to any space. Its high quality 3000 watt copper heating element enables the heating of water at a very fast rate. This water heater has been designed in a specific way to prevent any backflow of the water from the tank and the anti siphon protection ensures no dry heating damage takes place. The sleek design of Crompton Bliss 3-Litre Instant Water Heater makes it perfect to be installed even in minimal space.

Low power consumption

A vertical instant water heater, having an inner tank made of 304 grade high quality stainless steel giving a sturdy make and outer body made of long lasting engineered polymer material that is rust proof thus completely resistant to water splashes. VGuard water Heater Iris has superior PUF insulation helps minimize heat loss so that you do not worry about high power consumption anymore. The rustproof and low power consumption makes it perfect for domestic use.

Colour changing LED indicator

This instant water heater is highly durable being made from ABS outer body that also makes it shock proof. It is provided with a power cord that is fire retardant for maximum safety. The water heater has a special feature of colour changing LED that changes from blue to amber which indicates the level of hotness of the water. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Electric Water Heater is suitable for high rise buildings and pressure pumps.

Safe against hard water

An instant water heater that is manufactured with triple layer protection of thermostat, thermal cut off and brass fusible against overheating. It is a single tank water heater made of high quality leak proof material. This water heater features a heavy duty magnesium anode rod that protects against hard water and brass fusible plug for added safety. USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Vertical Water Heater is the best buy for places having hard water supply.