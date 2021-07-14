A great way to get organized

This 5 drawer organizer is perfect for those looking to maximize unused space for storage. The drawers are made of a light but structurally sound fabric while the steel frame ensures durability. The frame features a laminated wood top for placing additional items and adds that premium touch to the storage unit. The plastic feet are adjustable to ensure stability and do not scratch your tiles or wooden flooring. With 5 drawers of generous proportions, it's all the storage space you could possibly need.

Storage made simple

Made of high-quality plastic that resists scratches and chipping, this unit makes a room pop with its bright multi-colored drawers. Each drawer has a load limit of 4kg making it ideal for storing a variety of items, from books and kids toys in the bedroom to small machine parts and tools in a garage. The drawers being plastic make cleaning them a breeze. The unit is designed with a top cover to keep dust away. Keep your room clutter-free with this colorful storage unit.

A tasteful storage solution

This white-colored chest of drawers is sure to complement any room decor besides fulfilling its purpose as a storage solution. The contemporary design has clean geometric lines that showcase a sophisticated and timeless elegance. Drawer stoppers prevent the drawers from being pulled out of the frame, making using it as a bedside table a tasteful option. The carry handles are built into the frame of the unit so moving it around a room is easy and comfortable. Grab this to liven up your home interiors with this stylish chest of drawers.

Unclutter your space

This 4 layered modular drawer organizer is outfitted with four sturdy caster wheels for easy portability. The wheels can be locked into place once the unit is positioned to your liking. The assembly is simple with a stack-up design that assembles in minutes and requires no tools. The drawers have soft, muted pastel shades which add tasteful elegance to any room. The drawers have a depth of 16.5cms giving you ample space in which to store an assortment of items or clothes. Buy it to organize and create spaces that feel relaxing and reflect their personal style.