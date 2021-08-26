Premium quality

Maharajee Steel Dura Induction Bottom Cookware Set is a set inclusive of 5 cooking utensil pieces namely Kadhai of 2.5 L, Fry Pan of 1.4 L, Saucepan of 1.4 L, Tadka of 800 ml and a Tawa of 1L capacity. This cookware is manufactured from premium quality steel for effective heat and electricity conduction which make them compatible with induction cooking. The handles are designed such that they are convenient to use. This set also comes with 5 wooden spatulas of different types to facilitate cooking.

Non-stick

Lifelong Popular Non-Stick Cookware is a three-piece cookware set including Non-Stick Kadai with Lid of 2L capacity, Non-Stick Fry Pan and Non-Stick Flat Tawa. Thick aluminum body for uniform heating paired with convenient bakelite handles together to ensure durability and sturdiness of the cookware. These are compatible with both inductions as well as gas stove cooktops. The long-lasting German greblon non-stick coating enables cooking with miniscule amount of oil. A one-year warranty is also offered on this set.

Stainless steel

Pristine Tri Ply Induction Base Cooking Essential Stainless Steel Cookware comprises 4 pieces that are a Sauce Pan With Lid of 1.2L, a Casserole With Lid of 1.8L, 1 Fry Pan of 1.9L and a Kadhai With Lid of 2L capacity. This set is fabricated from high quality and heavy gauge stainless steel with a smooth and shiny surface finish. The tempered glass lids have a steam release while the handles are strongly riveted to the utensils for long term use. The glossy silver look also makes them suitable for serving additional to cooking.

Multi functional

Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base 4-in-1 Starter Kit is a set of a Pressure Cooker (5 Litres), a Pressure Pan, Non-Stick Tawa and a Kadai with Lid. These are compatible with both induction and as well as gas stove cooktops and safe to use in dishwashers. The cookware is equipped with 3 layers of long-lasting greblon coating and an extra thick base that protects against warping. The handles are smartly designed for a good grip and easy usage. A one-year warranty is also offered on this set.