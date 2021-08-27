Easy to maintain

This cookware set consists of 5 pieces of non-stick cookware utensils such as kadhai, tawa, fry pan, sauce pan and milk pan which can be used on induction cooktops. It is easy to clean and maintain and can be used daily. Its study handles are well insulated to protect your hands from the heat. These handles are made from Bakelite. FLIXBLOOM cookware Collection Set of 5 pcs (Induction Base Black) is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Toxin free

It is a multi-functional 4 piece cookware set which includes induction flat dosa tawa, frying pan, and kadhai with a glass lid. The cookware set is non-stick and toxin-free with a healthy coating. This healthy coating helps in sliding the food smoothly along the surface making cooking and cleaning easier. This cookware set has a fast and even heat composite base which has three layers of NIRLON aluminium at the bottom of the pots and pans. It comes with a transparent light with heat insulation handles, made from tempered glass and durable soft touch handles that are free from corrosion or warping. Nirlon Regal Purple Induction Non-stick Cookware Pots and Pans Utensil Set with Glass Lid (4 Piece) has unique and stylish finesse which adds beauty to your kitchen.

Sturdy sets

This cookware set is non-stick which has both induction and gas cooking base. It includes Tawa, fry pan, kadhai and high-quality tempered glass lid which is sturdy and built to last. The high gauge Bakelite handles ass on to the cooking efficiency. It has 3 layers of non-stick coating which allows for less oil cooking options. It comes with a glossy exterior which offers convenient cooking and easy washing, without any harsh scrubbing. iBELL FKT2325 (Non-Stick Cookware Set Combo, 4 Pieces, Black) has stylish features and elegant design which enhance the look of your kitchen. It also comes with a one year warranty.

Quick heating

This cookware set includes 6 pieces which include 2 open fry pans, 2 covered saucepans and 2 covered casseroles. It is made of aluminium for fast and efficient heating with non-stick coating for effortless food release. The lids help in trapping heat and moisture for efficient cooking and enhanced results. All the utensils in this cookware have Bakelite handles for comfortable lifting and carrying. The hole offers a convenient hanging-storage option. AmazonBasics 6 Piece Non Stick Induction Cookware Set, with Lids is suitable for all heat sources, including induction. This set is also over and dishwasher safe and it is also free from toxic chemicals like PFOA.