Easy to use

This is an easy to use 1900 Watt induction cooktop with Micro Crystal Glass Induction surface. It works at a low sound of 62 db. This cooktop is not suitable for cookware with curved, uneven or rounded bottoms or made from ceramics, glass copper bronze and aluminium. You can only use flat bottomed cookware which is made of iron, steel and a diameter between 14.5 and 16 cm with a bottom thickness of 1.5 mm. It has an LED display and 8 stage power setting with push button control. AmazonBasics Induction Cooktop 1900 Watt (Multi) comes loaded with 6 preset Indian options and timer for up to 3 hours and a resettable thermostat cut-off to protect from overheating.

With pause function

This induction cooktop helps prepare authentic Indian food at the touch of a button. It takes care of voltage variance which ensures durability and better performance. It is portable and can be used anywhere. This cooktop has an automatic power and temperature adjustment for different foods. It has a pause function for added convenience and an aerodynamic cooling system with an automatic voltage regulator. This cooktop saves energy and heat. It blocks surplus magnetic radiation for a healthy meal without any radiation hazards which make it efficient. Prestige PIC 16.0+ 1900- (Watt Induction Cooktop with Push button, Black) has flame free heating which makes the cooking process safe without environmental hazards.

Heating efficiency

This induction cooktop has a bottom diameter of more than 12 cm or less than 20 cm. It has electromagnetic induction technology which ensures high heating efficiency, fast cooking of food than a gas stove. It has a time setting of 0 to 3 hours. This induction program for Indian cooking has a touch start for ease of use with its auto on/off feature. It has power upto 2100 W for fast cooking. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100 (Watt Induction Cooktop Black) has an eco-friendly structure which takes care of the environment and the society.

High grade electricals

This induction has a 7 segment LED display for power and temperature. It comes with high grade electricals that protects against short circuits. The superior top plate cans withstand very high temperatures, making it very durable. It has a smart timer for hands free cooking with a preset timer and an auto switch off. It also has a soft push button and you can control the temperature manually. It functions on the power of 1800 watts and saves around 93% energy. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop (Black) comes with a 1 year warranty.