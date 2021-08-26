Ergonomic design

Preparing a great meal or snack isn’t just about getting the taste right, but also about how conveniently and healthily it is done. Havells Insta Cook RT 1400 Watts Induction Cooktop features-a rich, aesthetically pleasing and ergonomically superior cooktop which offers 4 cooking options with soft-touch operations. It has portable structures so you can take it to a new location with ease. The Digital LED indication makes it easy to operate.

Auto-shut off

The Bajaj Majesty ICX Neo Induction Cooker is conventionally designed but highly functional. The 1600 watt induction cooker features 7 preset menus allowing you to select the perfect temperature and wattage for the meal. It also features a timer function that allows you to cook food perfectly and not overcook or undercook it. The induction cooktop comes with an auto shut-off feature wherein the cooker shuts off in a minute if no vessel is detected. The indicative display is a handy tool that lets you know the duration, temperature, and wattage of the cooker.

Value for Money

iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! 2000W helps you to cook your favorite dish perfectly, an automatic voltage regulator, that ensures durability and power-saving technology, to ensure, more food is cooked while using less power and then there’s more. Induction cooktop with press button control and High-quality crystal glass|Certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 302-2-6 : 2009). Super wide voltage adaptability and multifunctions.

Energy efficient

Usha Cook Joy (3616) 1600-Watt Induction Cooktop only heats the area in direct contact with cookware with precise and instant heat application, Maximum energy utilization and no fire hazard. Cook versatile dishes with 5 pre-set menu functions with just a touch of a button. The in-built timer helps you program your cooking for upto 3 hours with auto-shut-off mechanism and pause functions. The anti-skid feet,overheating protection,flexible power cord and pan sensor technology are other amazing features this cooktop offers.