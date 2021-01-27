Induction cooktops for quick, easy cooking

Built for Indian cooking

The easy to use Amazonbasics 1600 Watt induction cooktop is a cook's delight. Beautifully designed with micro-crystal glass induction surface, LED display and 8 stage power setting with button control, it is also super safe. Meeting international quality standards, you can be sure you can always have a reliable source of heat for your food. The 'auto-standby' function is a convenient feature that pauses functionality when there is no pan on top. Equipped with a 1.35m long cable and low noise output (65db), this one fits right into any kitchen be it the office pantry or a large kitchen.

Easy menu options for daily cooking

With this kind of cooktop, the heat is directly transferred to the cookware. Baked-on spills and drips are a non-issue, convenient for whether you're cooking in your kitchen or your holiday home or office. You'll appreciate the preset menu with additional manual control and the safety sensor. The auto switch to power saving mode helps you cook more efficiently while the one year warranty gives you the ultimate peace of mind. Get this if you are looking for a powerful heating option to quickly cook all kinds of meats and vegetables.

Ultimate cooking combo

One of the best things about getting this cooktop is that it requires no installation. Beautifully designed and with great power-saving technology, the digital controls let you quickly adjust cooking temperatures when searing steaks or simmering sauces to execute beautifully complicated dishes with no trouble at all. Lightweight and reliable, it heats up fast and is fun to work at for hours on end. If you're looking to enjoy your cooking sprees some more and need a great tool, this 4-piece set is it.

Instant heating & great cooking options

When you're looking to cook up a great meal what you want is a dependable cooktop that helps you do just that. With four cooking options and softouch operation, this induction cooktop gives you the option of fixed or variable cooking levels. This makes it easy to create any number of dishes while also saving money. We found the 0-2 hour time super helpful, and the digital LED display is clear and easy to use. With a host of smart programs and a compact, portable structure, moving this stovetop is quick, easy and hassle-free.