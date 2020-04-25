In 30 days, leave your home with your desired bod through these easy home workouts.

Below is our collection of the best beginner exercises at home, coupled with an explanation of what makes that move useful. Have a read and use the exercises to create a personalized workout that fits your beginner’s training goals just at your house.

1. PRESS-UP

Get down into a press-up position with your hands placed shoulder-width apart and back flat, so a straight line forms from your head to heels, via your glutes. Lower your body until your chest is an inch from the ground then explosively drive up by fully extending your arms. That's on rep.

This move uses multiple muscle groups for maximum growth and strengthens your shoulder joints. Easily done as an exercise at home, this prepares you for progression to the more demanding shoulder exercises you'll face in a gym, like the incline bench press.

2. DUMBBELL STANDING SHOULDER PRESS

Stand holding two dumbbells at shoulder height with an overhand grip – palms facing forwards. Ensure your elbows are in front of the bar and don't flare out to the sides. Press the weights up above your head until your arms are fully extend-ed. Return slowly to the start position.

This is a safer shoulder-sculptor than lifting from behind your neck. As a begin-ner the aim should be to keep strain off of your joints and protect against an in-jury called shoulder impingement syndrome. If you don’t have dumbbells, you can fill up water bottles and use them to the same effect.

3. SKIPPING

Grab the rope at both ends. Use your wrists to flick it round your body, jumping to clear the rope as it hits the ground. Make the move more intense with double unders – letting the rope pass round you twice for every jump.

The ultimate no-nonsense workout, jumping rope could be the most efficient form of cardio. A study that found just 10 minutes a day with the rope was simi-lar to 30 minutes of jogging.

4. FARMER’S WALK

Grab a heavy dumbbell in each hand – think half your bodyweight – and hold them at your sides. Stand up tall with your shoulders back and walk forward as quickly as you can using short steps.

Super simple with no need to worry about technique, this move hits your shoul-der stabilisers, upper traps and front deltoids. It also supercharges your grip strength, which will transfer strength to your other lifts too.

5. BICEP CURL

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand and, keeping your upper arms stationary, curl the weights until the dumbbells are at shoulder level. Focus on keeping your elbows still – only your lower arm should move. Squeeze your bicep at the top of the contraction then lower slowly and repeat.

This is the perfect move for developing those mirror muscles you crave. By keep-ing your upper arm stationary, you hit the whole bicep for maximum growth.

6. PLANK

Get in a press-up position, but rest on your forearms rather than your hands. Make sure your back is straight and tense your abs and glutes. Hold without al-lowing your hips to sag.

Endless crunches put pressure on your spine and, when done incorrectly, can give you a set of weird, distended abs. Planks are perfect for working your core in a way that keeps you injury-free and builds the flat six-pack you're after.

7. DUMBBELL FLOOR PRESS

Lie down on the floor with a dumbbell/water bottle in each hand. Bend at the el-bows and hold the weights above you. Press up and straighten your arms before pausing at the top of the rep and lowering slowly to the start position.

By restricting your range of movement this moves helps you build a bigger chest, minus the risk of shoulder injury from over extension. Consider this your step-ping stone to being a bench bro in the gym.

8. BENCH DIPS

Stand facing away from a bench, grab it with both hands at shoulder-width. Ex-tend your legs out in front of you. Slowly lower your body by flexing at the el-bows until your arm at forearm create a 90-degree angle. Using your triceps lift yourself back to the starting position.

This is easy to do on a chair, stair or coffee table. It works the arms, chest and shoulders and is great if you want people to notice that you've started working out as it builds triceps effectively.

9. CRUNCH

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Place your hands on either side of your head. Push your lower back into the floor as you lift your shoulders a few inches off the floor – make sure your lower back stays in contact with the ground at all times. Tense your abs hard at the top point of the move-ment, then return under control to the start position.

The first port of call for any abs workout this is a must-do. By lifting your legs you place extra weight on the stomach muscles and reduce the momentum that could make this easier.

TOOLS YOU WOULD NEED:

1.HEATHYOGA ECO FRIENDLY NON SLIP YOGA MAT

The yoga and exercise mat features a textured surface for enhanced traction. This type of reliable traction is important for stability and to safely maintain poses--anything from warrior one or down-ward dog to extended side-angle pose or plank. Just as useful for beginners new to floor-exercise routines as it is for experienced yogis, the Heathyoga mat helps ensure you get the most out of your workout.

2. VECTOR X SKIPPING ROPE



Vector-X skipping Rope is an efficient tool for overall aerobic exercises. It is made of polyvinyl chloride that is extremely durable and does not break off easily. This rope comes with a two-tone handle that is contoured for better grip, comfort and ensures lose fat and grow stamina.

3. BODYFIT RUBBER COATED PROFESSIONAL EXERCISE DUMBELLS PAIR

Bodyfit presents a combination of gym equipment for the perfect workout. The product is highly durable and long lasting. A Perfect Muscle builder for you. A pair of 10 kg dumbbells suitable for all aforementioned dumbbell workouts suitable for beginners and semis.

4. STRAUSS AEROBIC STEPPER



This exercise stepper will help you improve your cardiovascular fitness and strengthen your lower body. The secure, non-skid surface can ensure your sporting activity safely for it gives you a firm footing and works your way up as your endurance and abilities improve.

5. GOCART WITH G LOGO NONSLIP CARBON STEEL DOORWAY GYM BAR

Build Strength, Tone Muscles – This premium heavy-duty home pull-up bar lets you improve upper body strength through bicep, trap, shoulder and back exercises. Non-Slip Foam Grip – Each heavy-duty steel bar is covered in soft, yet durable foam to improve your grip strength and comfort while also minimizing wrist strain.

