Improve circulation with these top face massage brushes

Facial spa massager

Go beyond just cleansing the surface with this split-plot designed, high-frequency sonic pulse massager. Now you can deep clean your pores and get rid of blackheads, dirt, oil, makeup, and dead skin cells quickly and easily. The super-soft silicone bristles made of food-grade silicon are gentle, hygienic and great for improving blood circulation. Compact and lightweight you can recharge and carry this face brush with you anywhere. So if you're looking for an ergonomic face massager that's convenient and easy to use, try this one.

Precision, clean oily skin

Waterproof and ergonomically designed, this brush comes with Sonic Vibrating-technology that vibrates at 7500 vibrations per minute. The unique design helps you access the pores' depths directly, clean the skin thoroughly and promote blood circulation. Regularly applying this brush cleans out the pores and enhances the skin's ability to absorb other serums and creams and increases their overall effectiveness. With easy to use buttons to guide the brush's intensity and a precision tip to target the T-zone, this one is great for those with oily skin.

Cleanse, massage and refresh your face

With two interchangeable brush heads for effective exfoliation, this brush has a frequency of more than 400 rpm. It easily removes even thick makeup residue and clears clogged pores. Besides, you can conveniently use it in the shower and on damp skin because it's waterproof. Getting smoother and more radiant skin is now possible with this one handy tool. Delivering on its promise to cleanse, massage and keep the face refreshed, this is the perfect facial cleansing tool for effective exfoliation that brings your skin to life.

Multifunction face massager

Lightweight and portable, this face massager has five brush heads convenient to use for many purposes. The motor packs plenty of punch and is very useful for home facials. You can do everything from sloughing off thicker dead skin to taking off makeup and improving blood circulation to the surface efficiently with just one tool. Easy to use, the brush heads are easy to install and switch out when you need them. Available in a pretty pink colour, this makes an excellent gift for a loved one or yourself and offers superb value for your money.