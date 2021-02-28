Impressive soup bowl set to serve or gift

Dual-glazed ceramic soup bowls

These beautiful ceramic soup bowls are perfect for a cozy winter evening soup snack. You can also enjoy broth and cereals. You can easily hold the hot bowl with the help of its handle. They also come with matching spoons. These soup bowls are perfectly safe as they are lead-free. You can also enjoy broth and cereals. As these bowls are microwave friendly, you can easily reheat your food. They are also dishwasher safe. These soup bowl sets are handmade in studio pottery. Get this soup set if you like your crockery with a unique natural look.

Lightweight and handy

You will love this stylish new addition to your dining collection. These elegant soup bowls come in a set of 6. Round shape with delicate design on the edge, these bowls are beautiful for sure. They even come in matching porcelain soup spoons. Lightweight and handy, these soup bowls are extremely durable. They are dishwasher as well as microwave friendly. Easily cleanable, you don’t even need to use any harsh cleaning agent. For such a value for money, they are definitely our favorite pick.

Elegant Soup Bowls

Perfect size and vibrant colors, these soup bowls will give a bohemian vibe to your dining collection. Each bowl is handcrafted giving it a bright and beautiful appearance. With this timeless design, you can be sure that the colors will also not fade. They even come in matching spoons thus adding its charm. Sturdy in design they are dishwasher friendly. This gorgeous set is super value for money. If you want something beautiful at a decent price, these soup sets should be on your list.

Pure Source India Ceramic Bowl Lead-Free Suitable to use As Chatni Bowl, Soup Bowl, Vegetable Bowl

These multipurpose soup bowls are perfect for Indian households. Their small and compact size makes them suitable not only for soups but also for sauces and chutneys. With the textured dots design, the bowls get a classic handmade look. These bowls are strong, so you can also use them for day-to-day dining. What makes these bowls special is that they are lead-free, which makes them safe for your little ones. Get these bowls without much ado as they are excellent value for your money.