Build immunity with wild tulsi and neem giloy

Since it is more bitter and effective, this brand uses Giloy that grows on neem trees. The active compounds in the Giloy stem are said to activate the body's immune system and fight germs. Tulsi has been used for years, and its healing properties are well documented. Consuming this Tulsi Giloy juice daily helps keep cold/cough/runny nose at bay. Giloy is a renowned hypoglycemic agent; it helps keep sugar levels in control. Regular consumption of the juice is said to have a calming effect on the body and is ideal for keeping your energy levels up.

Sip your way to health

A trusted name in Ayurveda, Baidyanath Giloy Tulsi Juice is reportedly made with pure forms of the ingredients procured from a trusted network of herb farmers from indigenous parts of the country. This product is available in a 1-litre bottle and is GMP certified product making it safe to consume regularly. The potent properties of Tulsi and Giloy have allergy-fighting properties that are helpful to keep common colds and coughs at bay. To get the best results from this wholly plant-based concoction, follow the instructions and sip your way to better health.

Strengthen your immunity in three steps

This effervescent tablet contains amla extract and essential nutrients like vitamin c and zinc that help support immunity and your health. Consuming it is easy; all you have to do is drop a tablet in 200 ml water, wait till the effervescent dissolves completely and then drink it. Each tablet is 100% vegetarian and packed with the goodness of 1000 mg amla extract. This key ingredient is well known for its antioxidant properties. Besides, it also has Vitamin C and Zinc, making it a good choice for those who want to improve their nutrition for wellness and fitness on the go.

Smart nutrition for an active body

Effervescent nutrition is much better than regular tablets as they allow more hydration and faster absorption and are gentler on the stomach. Besides, the easy portability makes it a hit with travelers and those who find tablets hard to swallow. 100% vegetarian, caffeine-free and with no artificial flavors, it's easy to consume, and every pack has 60 tablets. A single pack is more than enough for the whole family's daily antioxidant care. Powered by natural Amla extracts, this tasty product even has new packaging to help you spot it faster and improve your daily nutrition.